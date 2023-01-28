Indian sports news wrap, January 28

FOOTBALL

I-League: Gokulam favourites against Kenkre FC

After a sluggish start to its I-League campaign, Gokulam Kerala is beginning to look like a side capable of giving a decent shot at defending the title it won for the last two seasons in a row.

The convincing 2-0 win, a little over a week ago, against a strong Real Kashmir, must have given the Gokulam men a lot of confidence. They should be keen to take that form to the match against Mumbai’s Kenkre FC here on Sunday. Gokulam will be favourites against a side that is languishing in second place from the bottom, with 13 points.

Gokulam is placed fourth on the table with 21 points. A win will take the team closer to the leader, RoundGlass (29 points).

Gokulam, which is now sporting a considerably different look after all the new signings up front, has made a conscious effort to play a more attacking game, under the new coach Francesc Bonet.

-P. K. Ajith Kumar

SQUASH

HCL PSA Challenger squash tournament: Abhay Singh beat Guhan Senthilkumar in first round

Top seed Abhay Singh got off to a smooth start as he beat Guhan Senthilkumar 11-7, 11-2, 11-9 in the first round of the HCL PSA Challenger squash tournament at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on Saturday.

Having won six titles, the 70th ranked Abhay Singh would be keen to sustain his good work in the new season, and climb further in the world rank to be able to compete in higher level events.

With matches thoughtfully scheduled after 12 noon to help players overcome the chill of the Capital, the international event got off to a vibrant start.

In another match, Yusuf Elsherif of Egypt overcame stiff resistance from Aarav Gill 11-7, 5-11, 11-4, 11-6.

With the top eight seeds including world No.1 junior Amina Orfi of Egypt getting a bye in the first round, it was a smooth ride for the rest, in the women’s section.

Abhay Singh and Guhan Senthilkumar in the PSA Challenger squash tournament in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

The results (first round): Men: Abhay Singh bt Guhan Senthilkumar 11-7, 11-2, 11-9; Rahul Baitha bt Shaurya Bawa 11-2, 11-5, 11-7; Hoony Lee (Kor) bt Rounak Yadav 11-9, 11-6, 11-5; Yousif Thani (Bah) bt Stephen Hearst (Irl) 12-10, 6-11, 11-7, 11-7; Matthew Lai (Hkg) bt Paarth Ambani 8-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-7; Seif Ashraf (Egy) bt Kalash Talati 11-1, 11-1, 11-4; Ravi Dixit bt Ranvijay Singh Sidhu 11-7, 11-4, 11-3; Om Semwal bt Toufik Mekhalfi (Fra) 11-9, 11-7, 11-7; Sandeep Ramachandran bt Arihant KS 11-5, 11-2, 11-1; Yusuf Elsherif (Egy) bt Aarav Gill 11-7, 5-11, 11-4, 11-6; Tavneet Singh Mundra bt Jaideep Singh Sethi 12-14, 11-4, 11-7, 11-3; Tomotaka Endo (Jpn) bt Pardeep Malik 12-10, 11-9, 11-7; Ravindu Laksiri (Sri) bt Adarsh Banodha 11-4, 11-4, 11-4; Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu bt Suraj Kumar Chand 11-5, 11-5, 11-3; Mohamed Gohar bt Jaejin Yoo (Kor) 11-9, 11-8, 11-7; Yassin Elshafei (Egy) bt Aryan Pratap Singh 11-5, 11-3, 11-6. Women: Kaashvi Mangal bt Sanika Choudhari 11-6, 11-1, 11-5; Dong Ju Song (Kor) bt Bijali Darvada 11-2, 11-1, 11-4; Janet Vidhi bt Nirupama Dubey 11-9, 11-5, 11-8; Khushi Puranik bt Mahak Talati 11-1, 11-0, 11-2; Yuvna Gupta bt Tharushi Kavindya (Sri) 11-1, 11-1, 11-2; Mingyong Heo (Kor) bt Sanvi Battar 11-4, 11-8, 11-5; Amira Elrefaey (Egy) bt Navya Sundararajan 11-5, 11-2, 11-8; Rathika Suthanthira Seelan bt Aradhya Pordiwal 11-7, 11-3, 11-8.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Tatjana Maria wins NECC $40,000 ITF women’s tennis title; Ankita-Prarthana clinch doubles honour

Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria of Germany asserted her class as she outplayed second seed Nigina Abduraimova of Uzbekistan 6-1, 6-1 in the final of the NECC $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana on Saturday.

It was the 19th singles title in the professional circuit for the 35-year-old Maria who dropped only 17 games in all in winning her five matches.

In the doubles final, Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare beat the Kazakhs, Gozal Ainitdinova and Zhibek Kulambayeva 4-6, 7-5, [10-8].

It was the 26th doubles title for Ankita, and the second with Prarthana, who won her 25th title.

The results (finals): Singles: Tatjana Maria (Ger) bt Nigina Abduraimova (Uzb) 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Ankita Raina & Prarthana Thombare bt Gozal Ainitdinova & Zhibek Kulambayeva (Kaz) 4-6, 7-5, [10-8].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ITF Masters: Arti Ganesh lost to Priyanka Mehta

Priyanka Mehta beats Arti Ganesh 6-4, 7-6(4) in the over-35 women’s final of the ITF Masters tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

In the men’s over-55 event, Rashid Malik of Pakistan cruised to the title, dropping nine games in all four matches.

The results (finals): Men: Over-30: Pulkit Mishra bt Reagan Rathor 6-2, 6-0. Over-35: Shrikant Kumawat bt Rahul Belwal 6-3, 6-4. Over-40: Aditya Khanna bt Mandar Wakankar 6-2, 6-1. Over-45: Nitten Kirrtane bt Manav Arora 6-1, 6-0. Over-50: Jagdish Tanwar bt Narendra Kankaria 6-1, 6-2. Over-55: Rashid Malik bt Paul Varghese 6-2, 6-0. Over-60: Nagaraj Revanasiddaiah bt Nirmal Kumar Ranjan 6-1 3-1 (retired). Over-65: Joakim Berner bt Ajeet Bhardwaj 6-0, 6-3. Women: Over-35: Priyanka Mehta bt Arti Ganesh 6-4, 7-6(4). Over-45: Manju Khare bt Sonal Vohra 6-2, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ITF men’s: Prajnesh Gunneswaran storms into final

Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat second seed Benjamin Hassan of Germany 6 4, 2-6, 6-0 to reach the final of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Al Zahra, Kuwait, on Saturday.

In the final, Prajnesh will play Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan.

In the $15,000 ITF men’s tournament in Jakarta, Sidharth Rawat made the singles final, while Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha won the doubles title.

The results: €145,000 Challenger, Ottignies Louvain, Belgium Doubles (quarterfinals): Dustin Brown (Jam) & Yannick Hanfmann (Ger) bt Michael Geerts (Bel) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-4. -€145,000 Challenger, Quimper, France Doubles (semifinals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & Arjun Kadhe bt Radu Albot (Mda) & Artem Sitak (Nzl) 6-1, 6-2. -$25,000 ITF men, Al Zahra, Kuwait Singles (semifinals): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Benjamin Hassan (Ger) 6-4, 2-6, 6-0. -$15,000 ITF men, Jakarta, Indonesia Singles (semifinals): Sidharth Rawat w.o. Marat Sharipov. Doubles (final): Rithvik Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha bt Keisuke Saito h& Naoki Tajima (Jpn) 6-1, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan