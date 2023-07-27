Indian sports news wrap, July 27

Get all the major updates, scores and results from Indian sports on July 27.

TENNIS

Isheeta, Sherry set up final at AITA Super Series event

Isheeta Midha beat top seed Divya Sharma 7-6(5), 6-4 in the under-18 girls semifinals of the AITA Super series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex in Chandigarh on Thursday.

In the final, Isheeta will play Sherry Sharma who overcame an indifferent start to beat second seed Rubani Kaur Sidhu 0-6, 6-2, 6-2.

The boys final will be between Shanker Heisnam and Arjun Rathi.

The results Under-18 boys (Semifinals): Shanker Heisnam bt Aditya Chauhan 6-2, 6-3; Arjun Rathi bt Akshat Dhull 7-5, 6-3. Doubles (Final): Bhicky Sagolshem & Anirudh Sangra bt Aarav Chawla & Ojas Mehlawat 4-6, 6-1, [10-2]. Under-18 girls (Semifinals): Isheeta Midha bt Divya Sharma 7-6(5), 6-4; Sherry Sharma bt Rubani Kaur Sidhu 0-6, 6-2, 6-2. Doubles (Final): Sherry Sharma & Tamanna Walia bt Isheeta Mdha & Rubani Kaur Sidhu 6-3, 6-1.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Top seed Karthik beats Basavaraj in AITA wheelchair tournament

Top seed Karthik Karunakaran sailed past Basavaraj Kundaragi 9-2 in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the Rs.200,000 AITA wheelchair tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Thursday.

In the quarterfinals, Karunakaran will face S Sureshkumar.

In the women’s section, A Ruthrajeswari beat Divya Jyoti 9-1 to reach the semifinals. She will challenge top seed KP Shilpa. The other semifinal will be between Naina Kumari and second seed Prathima Rao.

RESULTS Men (pre-quarterfinals): K Karunakaran bt Basavara Kundaragi 9-2; S Sureshkumar bt Tepal Yadav 9-0; B Subramanian bt Dr. Kedar Mandal 9-2; M Gabriel bt Anil Almeida 7-3 (retired); Indra Pandey bt M Malayadri 9-2; M Durai bt R Pandurangaswamy 9-2; S Kannupayan bt M Selva Sungasadu 9-0; S Veeraswamy bt M Arul 9-1. Women (quarterfinals): A Ruthrajeswari bt Divya Jyoti 9-1.

- Kamesh Srinivasan