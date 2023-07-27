MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, July 27

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on July 27.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 18:39 IST , CHANDIGARH - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Isheeta Midha and Sherry Sharma reached the under-18 girls’ final of the AITA Super series junior tennis tournament in Chandigarh.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Isheeta Midha and Sherry Sharma reached the under-18 girls’ final of the AITA Super series junior tennis tournament in Chandigarh. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Isheeta Midha and Sherry Sharma reached the under-18 girls’ final of the AITA Super series junior tennis tournament in Chandigarh. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Get all the major updates, scores and results from Indian sports on July 27.

TENNIS

Isheeta, Sherry set up final at AITA Super Series event

Isheeta Midha beat top seed Divya Sharma 7-6(5), 6-4 in the under-18 girls semifinals of the AITA Super series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex in Chandigarh on Thursday.

In the final, Isheeta will play Sherry Sharma who overcame an indifferent start to beat second seed Rubani Kaur Sidhu 0-6, 6-2, 6-2.

The boys final will be between Shanker Heisnam and Arjun Rathi.

The results
Under-18 boys (Semifinals): Shanker Heisnam bt Aditya Chauhan 6-2, 6-3; Arjun Rathi bt Akshat Dhull 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles (Final): Bhicky Sagolshem & Anirudh Sangra bt Aarav Chawla & Ojas Mehlawat 4-6, 6-1, [10-2].
Under-18 girls (Semifinals): Isheeta Midha bt Divya Sharma 7-6(5), 6-4; Sherry Sharma bt Rubani Kaur Sidhu 0-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles (Final): Sherry Sharma & Tamanna Walia bt Isheeta Mdha & Rubani Kaur Sidhu 6-3, 6-1.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Top seed Karthik beats Basavaraj in AITA wheelchair tournament

Top seed Karthik Karunakaran sailed past Basavaraj Kundaragi 9-2 in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the Rs.200,000 AITA wheelchair tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Thursday.

In the quarterfinals, Karunakaran will face S Sureshkumar.

In the women’s section, A Ruthrajeswari beat Divya Jyoti 9-1 to reach the semifinals. She will challenge top seed KP Shilpa. The other semifinal will be between Naina Kumari and second seed Prathima Rao.

RESULTS
Men (pre-quarterfinals): K Karunakaran bt Basavara Kundaragi 9-2; S Sureshkumar bt Tepal Yadav 9-0; B Subramanian bt Dr. Kedar Mandal 9-2; M Gabriel bt Anil Almeida 7-3 (retired); Indra Pandey bt M Malayadri 9-2; M Durai bt R Pandurangaswamy 9-2; S Kannupayan bt M Selva Sungasadu 9-0; S Veeraswamy bt M Arul 9-1. Women (quarterfinals): A Ruthrajeswari bt Divya Jyoti 9-1.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Related Topics

Tennis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, July 27
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test Live Score: England 163/3; Harry Brook, Moeen Ali attack
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Aquatics Championships: Kyle Chalmers power gold in men’s 100m freestyle
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Nigeria stuns Australia 3-2
    Reuters
  5. Noman Ali seven-for hands Pakistan 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka  
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, July 27
    Team Sportstar
  2. National Sports Federations must keep selection process fair
    Manisha Malhotra
  3. Ukrainian fencer Kharlan wins historic bout against Russian opponent
    AFP
  4. MP Government announces Junior BGMI Championship to develop esports talent
    Team Sportstar
  5. FISU World University Games: India’s performance at the Games so far and Indians in action in 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, July 27
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test Live Score: England 163/3; Harry Brook, Moeen Ali attack
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Aquatics Championships: Kyle Chalmers power gold in men’s 100m freestyle
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Nigeria stuns Australia 3-2
    Reuters
  5. Noman Ali seven-for hands Pakistan 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka  
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment