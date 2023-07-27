Indian sports news wrap, July 27

Get all the major updates, scores and results from Indian sports on July 27.
TENNIS
Isheeta, Sherry set up final at AITA Super Series event
Isheeta Midha beat top seed Divya Sharma 7-6(5), 6-4 in the under-18 girls semifinals of the AITA Super series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex in Chandigarh on Thursday.
In the final, Isheeta will play Sherry Sharma who overcame an indifferent start to beat second seed Rubani Kaur Sidhu 0-6, 6-2, 6-2.
The boys final will be between Shanker Heisnam and Arjun Rathi.
The results
- Kamesh Srinivasan
Top seed Karthik beats Basavaraj in AITA wheelchair tournament
Top seed Karthik Karunakaran sailed past Basavaraj Kundaragi 9-2 in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the Rs.200,000 AITA wheelchair tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Thursday.
In the quarterfinals, Karunakaran will face S Sureshkumar.
In the women’s section, A Ruthrajeswari beat Divya Jyoti 9-1 to reach the semifinals. She will challenge top seed KP Shilpa. The other semifinal will be between Naina Kumari and second seed Prathima Rao.
RESULTS
- Kamesh Srinivasan
