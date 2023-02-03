More Sports

India rises to third in IBA world boxing rankings

Indian boxers have accumulated 36300 ranking points and are only behind Kazakhstan (48100) and Uzbekistan (37600).

03 February, 2023 17:10 IST
Representative Image: India has risen to third spot in the latest International Boxing Association’s world rankings.

Representative Image: India has risen to third spot in the latest International Boxing Association's world rankings.

India has risen to third spot in the latest International Boxing Association’s (IBA) world rankings.

Indian boxers have accumulated 36300 ranking points, only behind Kazakhstan (48100) and Uzbekistan (37600). Top boxing powerhouse nations like the USA and Cuba are ranked fourth and ninth, respectively in the current standings.

 “This is a milestone moment for India, BFI, its boxers and all the fans out there. From the 44th position a few years ago to third, Indian boxing has taken a giant leap. BFI has been working hard to fulfil the mission of making India a boxing powerhouse and it has ensured the best facilities for players across all age groups, helping them build confidence with regular state and national championships, foreign exposure trips and necessary support system. This ranking indicates India’s rapid growth as a boxing nation and also shows its strong position in the world which has been built over the last few years in a focused manner,” said Ajay Singh, President of Boxing Federation of India.

In the last two Commonwealth Games, Indian boxers have won 16 medals and overall 140 medals since 2008 in top international events.

Since 2016, Indian boxers have won 16 Elite World Championships medals across men’s and women’s categories. At the junior and youth level, Indians have clinched 22 medals from the last two Youth World Championships.

India is set to host Women’s World Boxing Championships for the third time from March 15 to 26 this year.

