Indian online carrom challenge: Rashmi Kumari, Mohd. Arif to compete in final

The toppers of the Champions league Rashmi Kumari and Mohd. Arif will compete in the final of the Indian online carrom challenge being organised by the All India Carrom Federation (AICF).

The players who had placed second to fourth in qualifying for the knockout in the men’s and women’s events will play among themselves in deciding the challenger for the toppers. Thus, Nidhi Gupta will play S. Shainy in the first match of women’s knockout on September 11. The winner will play S. Appoorwa who had finished second in the league. The emerging winner will challenge Rashmi in the final.

Similarly, in the men’s event, Riyaz Akbar Ali will play Vikas Dharia in the first match. The winner will face Abdul Rahman, to decide the challenger for Mohd. Arif.

All the knockout matches are scheduled to be played on September 11 and 12.