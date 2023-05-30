The Indian Open of Surfing, the premier surfing competition of the Surfing Federation of India, will take place from June 1 to 3 at the Panambur Beach, Mangaluru.

The three-day surfing extravaganza will see top Indian surfers like Sanjaikumar S, Nithishvarun T, Surya P, Ruban D, Srikanth D, Sathish Sarvanan, Manikandan Desappan fight it out for the top honours.

“India’s extensive coastline remains a largely untapped resource, and its high time we use this asset to promote a sport like surfing. The promotion of surfing isn’t just beneficial for individual health, but it’s also a way to empower local communities economically. From surf schools to equipment rentals, this sport can spur a range of local businesses, encouraging economic growth and infrastructure development in coastal areas,” said, Divya Kumar Jain, MD - Jai Hind Group, one of the principal partner of the tournament.

With eyes set on Paris 2024, where surfing will debut as a medal event, India for the very first time has sent a four-member team to ISA World Surfing Games 2023, El Salvador which is a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Top four Indian surfers’ basis the ranking from last year will also be competing simultaneously for the Olympic qualifiers while top surfers in India will fight it out at Mangalore hoping to make it to the India team for other international events.

“It’s exciting to kickstart the new competitive surfing season in India. Indian Open of Surfing is the first of the four National Series championship that have been planned by the Surfing Federation of India. I am looking forward to a great competition just before the onset of monsoons. What adds to this happiness of kicking-off the Indian surfing season, is that this is the first year when big corporate houses have extended their support to the competition, establishing the growing popularity of the sport,” said Ram Mohan Paranjpe, VP, Surfing Federation of India.