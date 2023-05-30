More Sports

Indian Open of Surfing returns with eyes set on qualifications for Paris 2024

The Indian Open of Surfing, the premier surfing competition of the Surfing Federation of India, will take place from June 1 to 3 at the Panambur Beach, Mangaluru.

Team Sportstar
Mangalore 30 May, 2023 11:28 IST
Mangalore 30 May, 2023 11:28 IST
Nitish Varun in action.

Nitish Varun in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Open of Surfing, the premier surfing competition of the Surfing Federation of India, will take place from June 1 to 3 at the Panambur Beach, Mangaluru.

The Indian Open of Surfing, the premier surfing competition of the Surfing Federation of India, will take place from June 1 to 3 at the Panambur Beach, Mangaluru.

The three-day surfing extravaganza will see top Indian surfers like Sanjaikumar S, Nithishvarun T, Surya P, Ruban D, Srikanth D, Sathish Sarvanan, Manikandan Desappan fight it out for the top honours.

“India’s extensive coastline remains a largely untapped resource, and its high time we use this asset to promote a sport like surfing. The promotion of surfing isn’t just beneficial for individual health, but it’s also a way to empower local communities economically. From surf schools to equipment rentals, this sport can spur a range of local businesses, encouraging economic growth and infrastructure development in coastal areas,” said, Divya Kumar Jain, MD - Jai Hind Group, one of the principal partner of the tournament.

Also Read
Katya Coelho – The girl from Goa who rode waves to become a trailblazer

With eyes set on Paris 2024, where surfing will debut as a medal event, India for the very first time has sent a four-member team to ISA World Surfing Games 2023, El Salvador which is a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Top four Indian surfers’ basis the ranking from last year will also be competing simultaneously for the Olympic qualifiers while top surfers in India will fight it out at Mangalore hoping to make it to the India team for other international events.

“It’s exciting to kickstart the new competitive surfing season in India. Indian Open of Surfing is the first of the four National Series championship that have been planned by the Surfing Federation of India. I am looking forward to a great competition just before the onset of monsoons. What adds to this happiness of kicking-off the Indian surfing season, is that this is the first year when big corporate houses have extended their support to the competition, establishing the growing popularity of the sport,” said Ram Mohan Paranjpe, VP, Surfing Federation of India.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: What is happening at the wrestlers protest?

One year before the Olympic Games, Paris stadium simulates a crisis

Watch: Female Iraqi Kurdish bodybuilder breaking down barriers

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us