Indian sports news wrap, May 29

Chennai

GOLF

Diksha Dagar finishes Tied-6th for season’s best show

Diksha Dagar registered her best finish on the Ladies European Tour this season with a Tied-6th place at the 2023 Belgian Ladies Open.

Diksha, one of the only two Indians to taste success on the LET, closed with a bogey on 18th for an even par 72 in the final round.

Patricia Isabel Schmidt fired an excellent final round of 66 (-6) to win by two shots.

Diksha, who had a disappointing start to the season, has made the cut in each of the last four events and has been improving along the way.

Starting the final round in tied second place, Diksha stayed close to the lead and was at one point just one off the lead after the turn. On the back nine she gave away three bogeys against birdie for a 72 and finished in a big group at sixth.

India’s other player to make the cut, Amandeep Drall, shot 1-under 71 and finished T-24th, also her best finish this season.

Patricia from Germany sat three shots behind overnight leader Maria Hernandez on five-under-par after rounds of 71-68 on the first two days. She bogeyed third and fifth but she soon turned around her card.

Four consecutive birdies on holes six through nine put her a couple of shots off the lead and she was soon co-leader after back-to-back birdies on 12 and 13. A superb eagle on 14 put the 27-year-old in pole position on 11-under-par, which was enough to seal her first title on the LET.

In the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol, the top four players remain in the same order with Aditi Ashok leading, followed by Linn Grant in second, Ana Peláez Trivino in third and Klara Davidson Spilkova in fourth.

-PTI

Sharma finishes 16th at KLM Dutch Open on DP World Tour

Shubhankar Sharma played a bogey-free round on the final day, but would still have been disappointed with just two birdies for a round of 2-under 70 that saw him finish tied-16th in the KLM Dutch Open, a part of the DP World Tour.

Sharma with rounds of 67-74-72-70 totalled 5-under for the week.

Pablo Larrazábal of Spain produced a brilliant finish as he birdied the final two holes to win for the second time in his last three starts.

Sharma, who started the week with a 67, shot 74 and 72 in his middle two rounds and both included a double bogey each day. On the final day, while he avoided the bogeys, he could not get many of his birdie putts to drop.

Shubhankar, who started the year with a T-7 in Abu Dhabi, has since finished in the top-20 only twice -- at the Hero Indian Open, where he was T-13 and his week in KLM Open a T-16. Sharma is currently 65th on the Race to Dubai rankings.

Manu Gandas, the other Indian in the field, missed the cut.

The 40-year-old Larrazábal was the man to catch ahead of the final round but a double bogey on the second hole saw others have a chance. No less than seven players held a share of the lead at various points of time at Bernardus Golf.

He converted a 21-foot birdie putt at the last for a three-under par 69 and a two-stroke victory on 13 under.

Larrazábal won the Korea Championship -- his last non-Major start --in April and now has four victories in the space of 15 months following his victory at the 103rd edition of the Netherlands’ national open.

Fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui finished on 11-under par and was second.

Denmark’s Rasmus Højgaard and South African Deon Germishuys shared third place on 10-under par, with Poland’s Adrian Meronk, Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Daniel Hillier of New Zealand were a shot further back in a tie for fifth.

-PTI