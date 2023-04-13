Indian sports news wrap, April 13

SHOOTING

Gurjoat Khangura led with a perfect 75 after three rounds in men’s skeet in the National shotgun selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Thursday.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka followed with 73, while Olympian Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot 72, following three rounds of 24.

World Cup gold medallist Mairaj Ahmad Khan was in the tenth place with 70, following a series of 24, 24 and 22.

In women’s skeet, Ganemat Sekhon led with 72, and was followed by Raiza Dhillon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal with 71 each. Darshna Rathore (69), national champion Maheshwari Chauhan (68) apart from Sanjana Sood and Areeba Khan (67) were breathing down the neck of the leaders.

After two more rounds on Friday, the top eight will qualify for the semifinals.

-Team Sportstar