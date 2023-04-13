More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, April 13

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on April 13.

Team Sportstar
13 April, 2023 16:42 IST
Representative Image: While Gurjoat led the men’s field of 26, Ganemat was ahead of the 20-strong women’s pack with a score of 72 over three 25-shot rounds in the shotgun national selection trials. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

SHOOTING

Gurjoat Khangura led with a perfect 75 after three rounds in men’s skeet in the National shotgun selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Thursday.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka followed with 73, while Olympian Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot 72, following three rounds of 24.

World Cup gold medallist Mairaj Ahmad Khan was in the tenth place with 70, following a series of 24, 24 and 22.

In women’s skeet, Ganemat Sekhon led with 72, and was followed by Raiza Dhillon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal with 71 each. Darshna Rathore (69), national champion Maheshwari Chauhan (68) apart from Sanjana Sood and Areeba Khan (67) were breathing down the neck of the leaders.

After two more rounds on Friday, the top eight will qualify for the semifinals.

-Team Sportstar

