Indian sports news wrap, April 17

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on April 17.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 17 April, 2023 18:07 IST
FILE PHOTO: Yuki Bhambri (left) and Saketh Myneni (right) reached quarterfinals of the Munich Open on Monday. | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI/The Hindu

TENNIS

Munich Open: Yuki-Saketh pair reaches quarterfinals

The all-Indian duo of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni progressed to the quarterfinals of the Munich Open, an ATP250 event, on Monday.

Yuki and Saketh beat the third-seeded American pair of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 6-3, 7-6(4) in the round of 16 fixture in an hour and 33 minutes.

In the last-eight fixture of the ATP event, the Indian will face either Frenchmen Jeremy Chardy and Ugo Humbert or the Jamaican-Czech pair of Dustin Brown and Adam Pavlasek.

-Team Sportstar

