Indian sports news wrap, April 17

TENNIS

Munich Open: Yuki-Saketh pair reaches quarterfinals

The all-Indian duo of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni progressed to the quarterfinals of the Munich Open, an ATP250 event, on Monday.

Follow RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Score

Yuki and Saketh beat the third-seeded American pair of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 6-3, 7-6(4) in the round of 16 fixture in an hour and 33 minutes.

In the last-eight fixture of the ATP event, the Indian will face either Frenchmen Jeremy Chardy and Ugo Humbert or the Jamaican-Czech pair of Dustin Brown and Adam Pavlasek.

-Team Sportstar