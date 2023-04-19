Indian sports news wrap, April 19

TENNIS

Oeiras Challenger: Jeevan-Balaji pair exits in first round

The all-Indian duo of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N Sriram Balaji lost in the first round of an ATP Challenger Tour event in Oeiras, Portugal on Wednesday.

The second-seeded Indian pair went down 5-7, 6-3, [7-10] to Polish duo of Karol Drzewiecki and Szymon Walkow in the round of 16 fixture in an hour and 38 minutes.

RESULTS ATP Oeiros Challenger Men’s Doubles, 1st Round - Karol Drzewiecki/Szymon Walkow (POL) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan/ N Sriram Balaji 5-7, 6-3, [7-10] ITF W100 Charleston Doubles, 1st Round - Prarthana Thombare/Jessy Rompies (INA) bt Carol Zhao (CAN)/Nao Hibino (JPN) 6-1, 6-3 ITF W25 Nottingham Singles - Amarni Banks (GBR) bt [2] Ankita Raina 6-4, 6-3 ITF M25 Jakarta Singles - [Q] Yuta Kawahashi (JPN) bt [4] Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, retd.

-Team Sportstar