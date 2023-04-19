More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, April 19

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on April 19.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 19 April, 2023 16:46 IST
CHENNAI 19 April, 2023 16:46 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian men’s doubles pair of N Sriram Balaji (right) and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (left).

FILE PHOTO: Indian men’s doubles pair of N Sriram Balaji (right) and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (left). | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on April 19.

TENNIS

Oeiras Challenger: Jeevan-Balaji pair exits in first round

The all-Indian duo of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N Sriram Balaji lost in the first round of an ATP Challenger Tour event in Oeiras, Portugal on Wednesday.

The second-seeded Indian pair went down 5-7, 6-3, [7-10] to Polish duo of Karol Drzewiecki and Szymon Walkow in the round of 16 fixture in an hour and 38 minutes.

RESULTS
ATP Oeiros Challenger
Men’s Doubles, 1st Round - Karol Drzewiecki/Szymon Walkow (POL) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan/ N Sriram Balaji 5-7, 6-3, [7-10]
ITF W100 Charleston
Doubles, 1st Round - Prarthana Thombare/Jessy Rompies (INA) bt Carol Zhao (CAN)/Nao Hibino (JPN) 6-1, 6-3
ITF W25 Nottingham
Singles - Amarni Banks (GBR) bt [2] Ankita Raina 6-4, 6-3
ITF M25 Jakarta
Singles - [Q] Yuta Kawahashi (JPN) bt [4] Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, retd.

-Team Sportstar

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Climate activists disrupt Snooker World Championships, ruin baize

Boxer Sarita Devi on challenges of insurgency, helping young athletes and more | Sportstar Conclave

Why are India’s female boxers more successful at the world level than the men? Bhaskar Bhatt weighs in

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

National Games 2022, Closing Ceremony in pictures: Cultural programmes mark end of the Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us