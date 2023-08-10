Indian sports news wrap, August 10

MOTORSPORT

Honda Racing India riders ready for Indonesian challenge

After a decent show in the third round in Japan, the Idemitsu Honda Racing India riders are better prepared and confident to take on the best in the fourth round of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) at the Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia this weekend.

The team wrapped up the Japan round with an accumulated score of 19 points and is resolute in its quest to push beyond limits and establish fresh benchmarks within the fiercely competitive Asia Production 250cc category.

The solo Indian team rider Kavin Samaar Quintal made a significant impression in the third round and is looking forward to scoring more.

“I’ve been eagerly waiting for this opportunity to unleash my skills and determination on this track. The ARRC is the forge of true champions, and I am fully prepared to test my boundaries and go head-to-head with experienced riders in this upcoming round,” said Kavin.

“Each curve and bend will serve as a testament to the lessons I have learned from my past errors. With the steadfast backing of my team, I hold a strong belief that this season will unfold as an exhilarating voyage towards success over the weekend,” he added.

The other India rider Mohsin Paramban sounded confident as well. “I’m determined to showcase my skills and improve my performance on the track this time. The guidance provided by my instructors has prepared me adequately for the championship,” he said.

“The Mandalika International Street Circuit offers our riders a fresh and exciting opportunity, and we hold a strong belief that our team’s resilient spirit will steer them towards positive results,” said Yogesh Mathur, Director Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

- Rayan Rozario

TENNIS

AITA secretary general Dhupar receives award from MP government

All India Tennis Association (AITA) secretary general Anil Dhupar has been conferred with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award 2022’ by the Madhya Pradesh Government for his contribution to the sport in the state.

Dhupar, who is also the secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association (MPTA), was elected AITA secretary general in September 2020 and will hold office of the national federation till September 2024.

A former state champion, Dhupar was also previously conferred with the Vikram Award in tennis by the MP government.

Hailing from Indore, the player-turned-administrator set up the Indore Tennis Club, the only club in the country that allows non-member players (age 18 and under) to come and play.

- PTI

National series juniors: Second seed Shaurya Bhardwaj enters semifinal

Second seed Shaurya Bhardwaj fought his way past fifth seed Pranav Mishra 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the under-16 boys quarterfinals of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Thursday.

The results (quarterfinals): Under-16 boys: Panshul Ubovega bt Shreyas Dogial 6-1, 6-1; Aaditya Sansanval bt Veer Madan 6-0, 6-3; Kanishk Khathuria bt Aditya Acharya 6-1, 6-3; Shaurya Bhardwaj bt Pranav Mishra 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. Under-16 girls: Manshi Singh bt Khushi Gaur 6-4, 6-2; Anandita Upadhyay bt Vibha Khadka 6-4, 7-6(7); Havisha Choudhary bt Swasti Singh 7-5, 6-0; Aditi Tyagi bt Samaira Kohli 6-3, 6-4.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Meerbusch Challenger: Sumit Nagal bows out in second round

Benjamin Hassan beat third seed Sumit Nagal 6-2, 6-2 in the pre-quarterfinals of the €73,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Meerbusch, Germany, on Thursday.

In the doubles quarterfinals, top seeds Nam JiSung and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan were pipped 12-10 in the super tie-break by Orlando Luz and Sem Verbeek.

In the $100,000 ITF women’s event, qualifier Sahaja Yamalapalli went down in three sets against sixth seed Olivia Gadecki of Australia, in the singles first round, but won the doubles pre-quarterfinals in partnership with Kateryna Volodko of Ukraine, against the top seeds Oksana Kalashnikova and Iryna Shymanovich in straight sets.

The results: $80,000 Challenger, Cary, USA - Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Scott Duncan (GBR) & Alex Lawson (USA) 6-4, 6-4. €73,000 Challenger, Cordenons, Italy - Doubles (quarterfinals): Niki Poonacha & Adam Taylor (Aus) bt Alvaro San Martin & Carlos Jover (Esp) 6-3, 6-4; Pre-quarterfinals: Niki & Taylor bt Roman Burruchaga & Heman Casanova (Arg) 2-6, 7-6(6), [11-9]; Federico Gomez (Arg) & Marcus Willis (GBR) bt Rithvik Bollipalli & Arjun Kadhe 3-6, 6-4, [10-5]. €73,000 Challenger, Meerbusch, Germany - Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Benjamin Hassan (Lib) bt Sumit Nagal 6-2, 6-2. €73,000 Challenger, Meerbusch, Germany - Doubles (quarterfinals): Orlando Luz (Bra) & Sem Verbeek (Ned) bt Nam JiSung (Kor) & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 6-7(3), 7-6(3), [12-10]; Pre-quarterfinals: Nam JiSung & Jeevan bt Mats Hermans (Ned) & Kai Wehnelt (Ger) 6-4, 4-6, [14-12]. $115,000 WTA, Kozerki, Poland - Doubles (quarterfinals): Ankita Raina & Dayaria Yastremska (Ukr) bt Alicia Barnett & Olivia Nicholls (GBR) 6-1, 6-4. $25,000 ITF men, Herzlia, Israel - Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Yanki Erel (Tur) bt Rishab Agarwal 6-3, 6-1. $25,000 ITF men, Jakarta, Indonesia - Singles (pre-quarterfinals): SD Prajwal Dev bt Han Seon Yong (Kor) 6-3, 6-4. $25,000 ITF men, Jakarta, Indonesia - Doubles (quarterfinals): Sora Fukuda & Yuta Kawahashi (Jpn) bt SD Prajwal Dev & Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 2-6, [10-7]. $100,000 ITF women, Landisville, USA - Singles (first round): Olivia Gadecki (Aus) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. $100,000 ITF women, Landisville, USA - Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Kateryna Volodko (Ukr) & Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Oksana Kalashnikova (Geo) & Iryna Shymanovich 6-4, 6-3. $100,000 ITF women, Maspalomas Gran Canaria, Spain - Doubles (quarterfinals): Sada Nahimana (Bdi) & Prarthana Thombare bt Suzan Lamens & Bibiane Schoofs (Ned) 5-7, 6-3, [10-8]. $25,000 ITF women, Roehampton, Britain - Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Rutuja Bhosale bt Lesley Kerkhove (Ned) 6-2, 6-1. $15,000 ITF women, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan - Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Anastasia Grechkina bt Sanjana Sirimalla 6-2, 6-1. $15,000 ITF women, Tbilisi, Georgia - Singles (quarterfinals): Alexandra Shubladze bt Riya Bhatia 6-3, 3-6, 6-0; Tamara Kostic (Aut) bt Tanisha Kashyap 6-4, 2-0 (retired).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

CHESS

Premier Chess League final in December

The final of the Premier Chess League - Bengal Chapter 2023 will be a ranking tournament and will be held on December 9 and 10, announced the Sara Bangla Daba Sangstha (SBDS), the ace chess body in the state, at a press conference here on Thursday.

The final, involving six teams from different zones of the state, will be played in rapid and blitz formats. In the rapid competition, the winner will win Rs 1.2 lakh and a trophy, while the blitz winner will get Rs 50,000 and a trophy.

-Team Sportstar

ATHLETICS

Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 21, 2024

The 19th edition of the Mumbai Marathon will be held on January 21 and the registrations opened on Thursday.

Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Elite Label road race, was held last year after two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and was attended by about 55,000 participants.

The registrations for amateurs started on August 10 and will close on November 30, or until all running spots are filled, whichever is earlier, the organisers said in a release.

For the half marathon, registrations will open on August 12 and close on September 25.

“The slots will be confirmed on a fastest-runner-first basis as per their timing certificate submitted during the registration process.” The marathon will also feature a limited number of spots in half marathon for Persons with Disability (PwD).

To have more female runners, a limited number of slots have been reserved in both full and half marathons.

“The Open 10K is exclusively for charity with a limited number of spots reserved for women runners. Registrations will open on August 16 and close on September 25, or until all available racing spots have been filled, whichever is earlier,” said the release.

The registrations for Dream Run (5km), Senior Citizens’ Run and Champions with Disability will start on August 18 with an end date of October 31.

The race will also have a ‘Virtual Run’. The categories for virtual race are full marathon, half marathon, 10km and the Dream Run. The registrations for these will be open from December 1 to January 8.

- PTI

IOC limits OCA presidential candidates’ activities during elections review

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said that until its review of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) elections is over, there should be a check on the two candidates, Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Sabah and Husain Al-Musallam, who contested for OCA president’s post.

Until the outcome of the review is finalised, “the two candidates for the presidential election shall not be involved in any activities which might influence the ongoing OCA’s elections review process or give the perception thereof, in particular by abstaining from engaging in any communication with OCA’s voting members or participating in any OCA’s events,” said a letter from IOC Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Paquerette Girard Zappelli to OCA’s acting president Randhir Singh.

Following the IOC Executive Board’s decision, the OCA’s elections process review will be jointly carried out by IOC Director for NOC Relations, Olympic Solidarity and Olympism 365 James McLeod and Zappelli.

“In addition, as a consequence of the non-recognition by the IOC of the elections which took place on July 8, the limitations mentioned above apply to all the persons appointed in any positions within the OCA after this date,” said the letter.

- Y.B. Sarangi

GOLF

Aditi rallies to lie at 30th position, Diksha placed 80th at Women’s Open

India’s Aditi Ashok overcame a bogey-bogey start to finish even par and in tied 30th position on the first day of the AIG Women’s Open here on Thursday.

Four players shared the lead at 3-under 69 each.

India’s other player in the field, Diksha Dagar, who like Aditi has a win to her name this season, seemed to have clawed her way back from 3-over with back-to-back birdies on 16tth and 17th, only to drop a shot on 18th and finish at 2-over 74 and in tied 80th place.

Thailand’s rookie Jaravee Boonchant, who has missed seven cuts in last eight starts but has two top-10s this season, was among the four leaders at 3-under. The others are Perrine Delacour of France, Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark and Jeongeun Lee6 of Korea.

China’s Yu Liu was also 3-under but had two more holes to play.

The conditions were challenging with the players facing a lot of problems if they missed the fairways. Also the greens though large needed a lot of focus. Aditi found nine of 15 fairways and reached 14 of the greens in regulations but needed 32 putts for her 72.

After bogeys on first and second Aditi played steady even though she missed a few birdie chances. She finally found birdies on Par-5 11th and the Par-4 18th to get to even par.

Diksha also began with a bogey, but birdies on second and fifth seemed to put her on the right track.

Then came a horror stretch with three bogeys in a row from seventh to ninth and she turned in 2-over. Another bogey on 14th meant she was 3-over, but birdies on 16th and 17th gave her a chance to finish better but the bogey on 18th was a setback.

Among those tied 30th with Aditi were the likes Minjee Lee, Leona Maguire, Stacy Lewis, Ayaka Furue and Hae Ran Ryu. The US Open winner, Allisen Corpuz was tied 13th at 1-under.

The scoring was not all that easy as defending champion Ashleigh Buhai, Lydia Ko, Atthaya Thitikul, Brooke Henderson and the talented Chiara Noja were among the big names who shot 74 each and were tied 80th, the same as Diksha.

PTI