Indian sports news wrap, August 20

SURFING

Sara Wakita and Tenshi Iwami claim victories at Tamil Nadu International Surf Open QS 3000

The Japanese duo of Sara Wakita (JPN) and Tenshi Iwami claimed victories at the inaugural Tamil Nadu International Surf Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event. The pair overcame a huge international field to win the first-ever WSL event in India as Mahabalipuram Beach turned on pumping three-foot surf for Finals Day.

Iwami looked to be in good form all event but needed to overcome an impressive Kian Martin (SWE) in the Final. Martin got busy early, posting a number of mid-range scores while Iwami seemed out of rhythm, taking bad waves and falling. The final seemed to be going Martin’s way until in the dying seconds, Iwami found a set wave with priority, smashing multiple frontside turns to earn an 8.75 (out of a possible 10), and took the lead, winning the heat with a two-wave total of 16.30 (out of a possible 20).

“Even though I was behind and needed that big score of 8.00, I knew if I got the wave I could do it,” Iwami said. “Waiting on the inside, I was so excited when I heard that I got the score. This is my first QS win, so I’ll always remember this. I love being here in India, the waves, the people, the food and the culture, it has been really great.”

Meanwhile, Wakita had her work cut out for her in the women’s Final as she took on one of the form surfers of the event, Shino Matsuda, who had been impressing the judges all week with her super quick back-hand attack. Both women went wave for wave, each posting mid-range scores but it was Wakita and her stylish frontside technique that found a rhythm, posting a 13.50 two-wave total to take the lead.

“That was a really tough final, but I was expecting it with Shino, as we’ve been rivals since we started surfing,” Wakita said. “We’re the same age and I’m stoked to have a final with her. We were trading waves and both got good scores, all during the final. To be here and come away with a win here in India is awesome as it’s a historical first-ever WSL to be held here. It’s been great being here and having a new experience, thanks India.”

- Team Sportstar

BRIDGE

Four Indian teams to participate in World Bridge Teams Championship in Morocco

Four Indian teams will participate in the World Bridge Teams Championship which began on Sunday in Marrakesh, Morocco, with each category featuring 24 countries.

The competition, beginning with 23 matches in the round robin format, will run until September 2.

The Bermuda Bowl for Open Team category is the most coveted of all bridge trophies at the world level, while the Venice Cup is exclusively for women’s teams.

The mixed teams will fight for the Wuhan Cup, whereas the seniors — aged 65 and above — will compete for the D’orsi Trophy.

The top eight teams in each category will play the knockouts.

The World Bridge Federation has seven zones. Each conducts its selection trials to select teams as per the quota allotted.

India, in zone 4, qualified for each of the four events after winning the trials held in Lahore in May.

Indian Teams Open: Joyjit Sensarma, Ajay Prabhakar Khare, Raju Tolani, Sumit Mukherjee, Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sandeep Thakral. Women’s: Anal Shah, Puja Batra, Asha Sharma, Bharti Dey, Alka Madhav Kshirsagar, Kalpana, Vidhya Patel. Mixed: Vinay Ishwarlal Desai, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar, Sandeep Narayan Karmarkar, Kiran Nadar, Bachiraju Satyanarayana. Seniors: Hemant Kumar Jalan, Sameer Basak, Subrata Saha, Sukamal Das, Badal Chandra Das, Pranab Kumar Bardhan. Chef de Mission: Ranjan Bhattacharya.

- PTI

SQUASH

Tanvi Khanna wins PSA Challenger title in Australia

Sixth seed Tanvi Khanna beat third seed Chan Yiwen of Malaysia 7-11, 12-10, 12-10, 11-8 to clinch the women’s title in the PSA Challenger squash tournament in Coffs Harbour, Australia, on Sunday.

It was the third PSA title for the 27-year-old Tanvi who had beaten compatriot and former top-10 star Joshna Chinappa in five games in the quarterfinals.

In the men’s final, Adden Idrakie of Malaysia proved strong for Velavan Senthilkumar as he raced to a 11-8, 11-2, 11-9 victory, for his eighth title.

“Extremely pleased with the way this week turned out for me. Every match was hard, but I was able to dig deep and find a way to win. Am really proud of my performance. The quarterfinal against Joshna was exciting. I had not played her in a few years. So, it was a good opportunity for me. Am happy that I was able to play my game for most part of that match and win in five games”, said Tanvi.

Quite prompt in giving credit to coaches Dhruv Dhawan, Lalit Varma and Saatvik Joshi apart from trainer Naveen Panwar, Tanvi said that she had prepared well with them back home in Delhi, for the current cycle of tournaments.

“I put in a lot of work in the past two months with my coaches and physical trainer to build my game and fitness. The efforts in the off-season training sessions are showing now”, said Tanvi.

Happy to get back to her best friend Collette Sultana of Malta, a fellow squash pro from the Columbia University who lives in Australia, Tanvi was pleased with the support.

She will be competing in two more tournaments in Australia over the next fortnight.

The results: Men (final): Addeen Idrakie (Mas) bt Velavan Senthilkumar 11-8, 11-2, 11-9; Semifinals: Velavan bt Ivan Yuen (Mas) 11-6, 11-6, 11-5; Quarterfinals: Velavan bt Alasdair Prott (Sco) 11-8, 11-6, 11-6. Women (final): Tanvi Khanna bt Chan Yiwen (Mas) 7-11, 12-10, 12-10, 11-8; Semifinals: Tanvi bt Alex Haydon (Aus) 9-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7; Quarterfinals: Tanvi bt Joshna Chinappa 11-9, 11-6, 3-11, 6-11, 11-8; Jessica Turnbull (Aus) bt Urwashi Joshi 9-11, 11-2, 11-4, 11-7.

- Kamesh Srinivasan