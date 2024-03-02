MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian Sports News Wrap: March 2

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on Saturday, March 2.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 19:51 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ankita Raina was beaten by Yeonwoo Ku of Korea in the semifinals of the Federal Bank $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament
FILE PHOTO: Ankita Raina was beaten by Yeonwoo Ku of Korea in the semifinals of the Federal Bank $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ankita Raina was beaten by Yeonwoo Ku of Korea in the semifinals of the Federal Bank $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on Saturday, March 2.

ATHLETICS

Long jumper Aldrin finishes 13th in World Indoor Championships

National record holder long jumper Jeswin Aldrin finished a disappointing 13th with a 7.69m effort in the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who was world leader for a few months in 2023 with his 8.42m jump, cleared 7.69m in his first attempt but fouled the next two. He could not be among the top eight after three attempts and thus eliminated, along with eight other competitors.

The top eight long jumpers after three rounds are permitted to have another three attempts.

Reigning Olympic and world champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece won gold with a best jump of 8.22m, while 19-year-old Mattia Furlani (8.22m) of Italy and Carey McLeod (8.21m) of Jamaica were second and third, respectively.

Aldrin has taken part in three other international events last month and had recorded 7.70m, 7.74m and 7.83m, respectively. He had finished eighth in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

National record holder triple jumper Praveen Chitravel is also competing in the world indoor showpiece.

- PTI

TENNIS

Ishaque and Adil in doubles final

Ishaque Eqbal and Adil Kalyanpur beat Rishi Reddy and Gheorghe Schinteie 6-2, 7-5 in the doubles semifinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Kish Island, Iran.

In the final, the second seeded Indian pair will play Matyas Fuele and Gergely Madarasz of Hungary.

THE RESULTS
$15,000 ITF men, Kish Island, Iran
Doubles (semifinals): Ishaque Eqbal & Adil Kalyanpur bt Rishi Reddy & Gheorghe Schinteie (Rou) 6-2, 7-5.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Ankita lose singles semis, wins doubles title

Ankita Raina missed the lines pretty close with her sharp strokes and got beaten by Yeonwoo Ku of Korea 7-6(4), 6-3 in the semifinals of the Federal Bank $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Tennis Project, Baliawas, on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Ku, ranked a modest 527, was understandably nervous, and was unable to serve out the first set in the 10 and 12th games, but did well overall to convert seven of 11 break points to beat the 226th ranked second seed.

In contrast, Ankita, who was stroking with punch and moving with energy, failed to get the accuracy level tuned better for her benefit. The 31-year-old Ankita converted six of 11 break points to stay in contention despite the errors.

Ankita did well to brush away the disappointment and came back strongly in the doubles final, in partnership with Zhibek Kulambayeva, to clinch her 28th title. The top seeded Indo-Kazakh pair beat the second seeded Jacqueline Cabaj Awad and Justina Mikulskyte for the loss of six games.

Justina was perhaps exhausted after beating the top seed Dalila Jakupovic in a three-hour battle, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(0). Quite sharp, third seed Justina, ranked 249, converted six of seven break points to beat the 218th ranked Dalila.

THE RESULTS
Singles (semifinals)
Justina Mikulskyte (Ltu) bt Dalila Jakupovic (Slo) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(0); Yeonwoo Ku (Kor) bt Ankita Raina 7-6(4), 6-3.
Doubles (final):
Zhibek Kulambayeva (Kaz) & Ankita Raina bt Justina Mikulskyte (Ltu) & Jacqueline Cabaj Awad (Swe) 6-4, 6-2.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

POLO

Salim Azmi and Daniel Otamendi scored seven goals between them to help Mayfair Polo beat Jindal Panther 9-8 in the semifinals of the Radha Mohan Rajinder Mohan polo tournament at the Jaipur Polo ground in New Delhi on Saturday.

In the final on Sunday at the same venue, Mayfair Polo will play Rajnigandha Achievers, which eased past Delta Polo 7-2.

THE RESULTS (SEMIFINALS)
Mayfair Polo 9 (Salim Azmi 4, Daniel Otamendi 3, Gaurav Sahgal, Anay Shah) bt Jindal Panther 8 (Siddhant Sharma 5, Simran Shergill 3).
Rajnigandha Achievers 7 (Dhruvpal Godara 4, Chris Mackenzie 3) bt Delta Polo 2 (Santiago Marambio, Shamsheer Ali).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

SNOOKER

Chawla outwits Lee to storm into CCI Snooker Classic final

Kamal Chawla produced a remarkable fight back to outclass Englishman Stephen Lee 7-3 in the semifinal of the CCI Snooker Classic here on Saturday.

Chawla, the former India No. 1, beat Lee 66-76, 107-10, 42-70, 34-101, 59-31, 88-0, 65-33, 62-24, 66-21, 72-59, avenging his loss to Briton at the same stage in the last edition of this competition.

“Although I was down 2-3 at the break, it did not bother me. I decided that I have to come back stronger, and played positively and went for my shots,” a modest Chawla said in a release.

“We both missed some easy shots, but I was able to play more consistently and make timely breaks, which helped me clinch the win.” In the final, Chawla will meet the winner of the second semifinal between defending champion Pankaj Advani and Laxman Rawat.

The lanky Indian cueist trailed 2-3 at the end of the first session, but he returned rejuvenated and played with greater intent as he potted more consistently to turn the heat on Lee, the former World number 5.

Chwala rolled in a break of 88 to win the sixth and level the frame scores at 3-all. He then compiled a break of 65 to pocket the seventh and went on to take the next two to move within distance of the finish line.

Having gained confidence, he constructed a break 52 to nose ahead. Lee tried his best to catch up but failed to capitalise on the chances.

-PTI

Related Topics

Jeswin Aldrin /

Miltiadis Tentoglou /

Praveen Chitravel /

Adil Kalyanpur /

Ankita Raina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB-W vs MI-W live score, WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore 106/5 (16); Perry, Wareham eye 140-plus target
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin looks to surprise Odisha FC in last-ditch efforts for top-six finish
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Indian Sports News Wrap: March 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, BFC 0-0 KBFC ISL 2023-24: Level at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Inter Miami vs Orlando City LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian Sports News Wrap: March 2
    Team Sportstar
  2. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases Sportstar’s coffee table book on FIH Hockey World Cup 2023
    Staff Reporter
  3. Indian sports wrap, March 1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Olympics gold medallist and Paris 2024 hopeful Meilutyte undergoes foot surgery
    Reuters
  5. Salt Lake City submits bid to host 2034 Winter Olympics
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB-W vs MI-W live score, WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore 106/5 (16); Perry, Wareham eye 140-plus target
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin looks to surprise Odisha FC in last-ditch efforts for top-six finish
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Indian Sports News Wrap: March 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, BFC 0-0 KBFC ISL 2023-24: Level at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Inter Miami vs Orlando City LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment