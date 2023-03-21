Indian sports news wrap, March 21

BASKETBALL

Chennai Turbos beat Jaipur Giants to win finals at Pre-Season of Elite Pro Basketball League

Chennai Turbos piped Jaipur Giants 100-82 to win the finals at the Pre-Season of Elite Pro Basketball League.

Chennai Turbos started as favourites as it took a quick lead of 25 points in the first quarter and maintained that throughout the match on Monday.

The Chennai Turbos, which has been undefeated in the tournament, dominated not only the scoring but also the rebounds, assists and blocks.

Chennai Turbos never lost the lead to Jaipur Giants from the first whistle to the last. It led Jaipur Giants by as much as 32 points in the third quarter.

Arvind Annadurai, who is their star player, finished the game with 31 points and 14 rebounds. He has been their pillar throughout the Pre Season and stepped up again in the finals.

He also received all-round support from his teammates, with Anto scoring 19, Vijay scoring 16, and Lokesh scoring 14.

Joginder Singh of Jaipur Giants top scored, with 44 points, but none of their shooters managed to up their game in the crucial game, with only Mahipal Singh and Satyajeet managing to reach 11 points each.

The final was also followed by a performance by Rapper Karma, who set the stage on fire.

The winners, Chennai Turbos received a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs, and Jaipur Giants received Rs 2 lakhs for finishing as runners-up.

Aravind Annadurai from Chennai Turbos won the MVP and received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. Agu Stanley of Chandigarh Conquerors won the dunk competition, and Mandeep Singh of Hyderabad Hoops won the three-point shootout.

-PTI

MOTORSPORT

Honda Motorcycle announces fresh line up for 2023 International Racing Championships

Rookie riders Kavin Samaar Quintal and Mohsin Paramban will compete in the AP250 class of the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) as Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday announced its international racing team for the 2023 season.

Four rookie riders from India will challenge the best of Asian riders in the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) and Thailand Talent Cup (TTC).

The solo Indian team - IDEMITSU Honda Racing India consists of Kavin, who made his international debut in 2022 at Thailand Talent Cup and Asia Talent Cup.

Joining him in the pit will be Mohsin, who after proving his mettle in the national racing and displaying strong potential at Thailand Talent Cup, has now been given his first break at Asia’s toughest racing championship.

Apart from the duo, Honda Racing India’s promising stars Raheesh Khatri and Shyam Sundar will make their debut on international soil with the 2023 Thailand Talent Cup.

“Last year we achieved some noteworthy milestones as a team. With next gen riders now taking part in the competition, we are eager to see how these young guns will display their talent on the track and outpace the competition,” Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer – Brand and Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said.

-PTI