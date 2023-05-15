Indian sports news wrap, May 15

Tennis

Bopanna and Ebden bow out in second round

NEW DELHI: Rohan Bopanna, seeded seventh with Matthew Ebden of Australia was beaten 2-6, 7-6(8), [12-10] by Alex de Minaur and Jason Kubler in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €8,637,966 ATP tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on Monday.

The Indo-Aussie pair did not face a single breakpoint in the whole match. The duo converted two of three breakpoints. In the battle of wits that lasted nearly two hours Bopanna and Ebden won more points 77 to 69, but the all-Aussie pair won the points that made the difference.

The second round exit fetched 90 ATP points and €29,300 for the Indo-Aussie pair, which has won two titles so far this season, in Doha and Indian Wells.

In the $115,000 WTA event in Florence, Italy, Ankita Raina beat Susan Bandecchi of Switzerland 7-6(3), 6-2 in the second and final qualifying round to make the main draw.

The results:

€8,637,966 ATP, Rome, Italy Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alex de Minaur & Jason Kubler (Aus) bt Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) 2-6, 7-6(8), 12-10].

$115,000 WTA, Florence, Italy Qualifying singles (second and final round): Ankita Raina bt Susan Bandecchi (Sui) 7-6(3), 6-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Shooting

India to compete in Shotgun World Cup

Only the cream of Indian shooting will be competing in the Shotgun World Cup scheduled to be staged in Almaty, Kazakhstan from May 22 to 28.

Overall, the World Cup has attracted 41 countries and 233 shooters, as per the entry list so far.

The Indian team:

Trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Bhowneesh Mendiratta; Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Shreyasi Singh.

Skeet: Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Gurjoat Khangura, Anantjeet Singh Naruka; Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan, Darshna Rathore.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Badminton

Delhi state ranking prize money badminton championships to begin on May 18

Budding shuttlers will look to showcase their skills when the Delhi state ranking prize money badminton championships is held here from May 18 to 25.

Organised by Delhi Capital Badminton Association (DCBA), the tournament will be organised at the multi purpose hall at Karnall Singh Railway Stadium.

“DCBA is continuously working to discover hidden talents through various tournaments and hone their skills. DCBA is committed to give the country a badminton champion,” DCBA president Dr. Amita Singh said in a release.

The tournaments will be held in different age groups such as Under 11, Under 13, Under 15, Under 17 and Under 19.

A player can participate in a maximum of four events.

The draw will be held on Tuesday.

-PTI