Indian sports news wrap, November 20

TENNIS

Dominik Palan clinches ITF men’s tennis tournament title

Fourth seed Dominik Palan beat Ryuki Matsuda of Japan 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament organised by MSLTA at the GA Ranade Centre on Sunday.

It was the third singles title for the 22-year-old Palan, and his second of the season. It was second victory over Matsuda, as he had beaten the Japanese in the second round last week in Indore, in three sets.

The results (final): Dominik Palan (Cze) bt Ryuki Matsuda (Jpn) 6-4, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Purav, Divij win doubles title in Helsinki

Purav Raja and Divij Sharan defeated Reese Stalder and Petros Tsitsipas 6-7 (5), 6-3, [10-8] in the doubles final of the €67,960 Challenger tennis tournament in Helsinki, Finland.

It was the second title of the season for Purav and Divij, who collected 90 ATP points and €3,950.

In the ITF women’s event in Nairobi, Sravya Shivani won the doubles title in partnership with Celine Simunyu of Ireland. It was the first title of the season for Sravya.

€67,960 Challenger, Helsinki, Finland Doubles (final): Purav Raja & Divij Sharan bt Reese Stalder (USA) & Petros Tsitsipas (Gre) 6-7(5), 6-3, [10-8].

$15,000 ITF women, Nairobi, Kenya Doubles (final): Celine Simunyu (Irl) & Sravya Shivani bt Sabastiani Leon (USA) & Divine Dasam Nweke (Ngr) 6-4, 7-6(3); Semifinals: Celine & Sravya bt Angela Okutoyi (Ken) & Smriti Bhasin 5-7, 7-6(3), [10-4].

$25,000 UTR Pro women, Dubai, UAE Positional play-off: Stefania Bojica (Rou) bt Sai Samhitha 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

- Kamesh Srinivasan