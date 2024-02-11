MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, February 11

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on February 11.

Published : Feb 11, 2024 13:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal is pitted against Geoffrey Blancaneaux in the first round of the Bengaluru Open.
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal is pitted against Geoffrey Blancaneaux in the first round of the Bengaluru Open. | Photo Credit: Ravindran R/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal is pitted against Geoffrey Blancaneaux in the first round of the Bengaluru Open. | Photo Credit: Ravindran R/ The Hindu

TENNIS

Nagal and Ramkumar draw French rivals in opening round of Bengaluru Open

Indian ace Sumit Nagal is pitted against Geoffrey Blancaneaux, while wild card entrant Ramkumar Ramanathan will face Maxime Janvier in the men’s singles main draw of the Bengaluru Open beginning here on Monday.

World ranked 121 Nagal will aim to extend his dominance over French player Blancaneaux, whom he has beaten three times, including in the Australian Open Qualifiers.

India No 2 Ramkumar has a 1-1 head-to-head record against Janvier of France and if he clears the first-round hurdle, he is likely to run into top-seed Italian Luca Nardi, who has been drawn to meet a qualifier in his opening round.

Australian Adam Walton has been seeded third and will open his campaign against Indian wild card entrant Prajwal Dev.

There are nine Indians in the doubles main draw.

N Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann of Germany will clash with the German duo of Mark Wallner and Jakob Schnaitter.

The ATP Challenger event is being organised by Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association at KSLTA Stadium. Qualifying rounds began on Sunday, while the final is scheduled on February 18.

- PTI

