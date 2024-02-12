MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, February 12

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on February 12.

Published : Feb 12, 2024 17:20 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Rahil Gangjee in action.
FILE PHOTO: Rahil Gangjee in action. | Photo Credit: SAMPATH KUMAR GP/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rahil Gangjee in action. | Photo Credit: SAMPATH KUMAR GP/ The Hindu

GOLF

PGTI Players Championship to begin with 124 participants

Defending champion Sachin Baisoya, Manu Gandas and Rahil Gangjee will be in action at the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2024 presented by Tollygunge Club here from Tuesday.

The tournament, offering a prize purse of INR 1 crore, will mark the start of the 2024 TATA Steel PGTI season. The Pro-Am event will be played on February 17.

The tournament will see participation of 124 players, including 121 professionals and three amateurs.

Other top players in the fray will be Khalin Joshi, Aman Raj, Karan Pratap Singh, Udayan Mane, Angad Cheema, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Harshjeet Singh Sethie, Sunhit Bishnoi and Gaurav Pratap Singh, to name a few.

The prominent foreign names competing are Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill and Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai.

Among the rookies taking part in the event will be PGTI Qualifying School winner Matias Dominguez of Chile, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Italy’s Michele Ortolani, Czechia’s Stepan Danek, South Korea’s Si In Kim, American Dominic Piccirillo and Germany’s Wenzel Krzenck.

The Kolkata-based professionals in the field are Shankar Das, Divyanshu Bajaj, Mohammad Sanju, Indrajit Bhalotia, Karan Verma and Arjun Puri. The three Kolkata-based amateurs participating are Uzair Firdausi, Rohan Shroff and Sandeep Yadav.

- PTI

