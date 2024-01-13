MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, January 13

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on January 13, 2024.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 18:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Lidia Podgorichani of Thailand and Ognjen Milic pose with the trophy after winning the ITF junior tennis tournament.
Lidia Podgorichani of Thailand and Ognjen Milic pose with the trophy after winning the ITF junior tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Lidia Podgorichani of Thailand and Ognjen Milic pose with the trophy after winning the ITF junior tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

TENNIS

Lidia Podgorichani, Ognjen Milic triumph in ITF junior tennis tournament

Top seed Lidia Podgorichani of Thailand beat Maria Golovina 6-2, 6-2 in the girls final of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

It was a sharp performance by the 80th ranked Lidia as she outclassed Maria who had been unbeaten over a fortnight, having won the singles title last week in Chandigarh.

Maria had also beaten a clutch of quality players this week and thus was unable to digest the defeat. In fact, midway through the second set, she broke into a spell of tears which continued after the match. Maria was more disappointed at not being able to pose a good challenge as her game was in disarray.

Lidia was pleased with her performance. The Thai was quick to say that she would play the next tournament in Kolkata to defend points, rather than go to the Australian Open.

It was the same story for the boys champion, Ognjen Milic of Serbia who played an intense game to exasperate the top seed NIkita Bilozertsev, in a fierce battle of left-handers. The wiry Milic led 6-3, 4-0 when Nikita retired, unable to goad himself to any further fight.

Ognjen Milic said that he would go to Kolkata for the next tournament, and prepare well for the French Open later in the season.

- Team Sportstar

The results (finals):
Boys: Ognjen Milic (Srb) bt Nikita Bilozertsev (Ukr) 6-3, 4-0 (retired).
Girls: Lidia Podgorichani (Tha) bt Maria Golovina 6-2, 6-2.

Bopanna and Ebden go down fighting in Adelaide

Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden were edged out 7-5, 5-7, [11-9] by third seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the doubles final of the $739,945 ATP tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, on Saturday.

The champion team collected $34,600 and 250 ATP points. The runners-up pocketed $18,000 and 150 points.

Arjun Kadhe in partnership with Marcus Willis made the doubles final of the €74,825 Challenger in Oeiras, Portugal.

- Team Sportstar

The results:
$739,945 ATP, Adelaide, Australia
Doubles (final): Rajeev Ram (USA) & Joe Salisbury (GBR) bt Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) 7-5, 5-7, [11-9].
€74,825 Challenger, Oeiras, Portugal
Doubles (semifinals): Arjun Kadhe & Marcus Willis (GBR) bt Filip Bergevi (Swe) & Mick Veldheer (Ned) 6-2, 3-6, [13-11].

Related Topics

ITF /

Rohan Bopanna /

ATP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 13
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia LIVE updates, AFC Asian Cup 2023: IND 0-0 AUS, No way through for the Socceroos with match being goalless at HT
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tripura vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Vijay Shankar and Indrajith remain solid on light-curtailed day
    Santadeep Dey
  4. Hard for Palestinian players to stay focused at AFC Asian Cup, says coach
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 2 Updates, January 13 Highlights: Scorecard, Live Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 13
    Team Sportstar
  2. Italy women visit Ranchi’s Jagannath Temple on the eve of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. From Rajasthan Warriors to Railways: For Buchannagari Raju, Ultimate Kho Kho League has been a lifechanger
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 12
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ultimate Kho Kho: Chennai Quick Guns to take on Gujarat Giants final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, January 13
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia LIVE updates, AFC Asian Cup 2023: IND 0-0 AUS, No way through for the Socceroos with match being goalless at HT
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tripura vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Vijay Shankar and Indrajith remain solid on light-curtailed day
    Santadeep Dey
  4. Hard for Palestinian players to stay focused at AFC Asian Cup, says coach
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 2 Updates, January 13 Highlights: Scorecard, Live Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment