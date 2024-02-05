MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, February 5

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on February 5.

Published : Feb 05, 2024 17:34 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Prajwal Dev at the Chennai Open ATP Challenger Tennis Tournament in Chennai on Monday.
Prajwal Dev at the Chennai Open ATP Challenger Tennis Tournament in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Ragu R/The Hindu
infoIcon

Prajwal Dev at the Chennai Open ATP Challenger Tennis Tournament in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Ragu R/The Hindu

TENNIS

Prajwal Dev wishes to have permanent travelling coach after qualifying to Chennai Open main draw

India’s S. D. Prajwal Dev qualified for the main draw of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger tennis championship in Chennai, with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Vadym Ursu of Ukraine.

“I started off a bit slow. He is a different kind of player who puts lots of balls in. It took some time to understand his game,” said the 27-year-old, who was the lone Indian among 11 to qualify.

Prajwal, ranked 611 in the world, said it’s a big moment for him to play in the main draw at home. “For me, this is very big at the moment. It will definitely boost my self confidence. Playing in India is always special. It gives us the advantage of home conditions. We handle the heat much better,” he remarked.

Prajwal expressed his wish of having a permanent travelling coach with him, but said it is financially not viable. “I don’t have a coach. I do my own training. For the last 3-4 years it has been like this. I would love to have a coach but financially it is difficult. If you don’t have a personal coach, it is difficult to sustain the level. I am keen to be in the top 500 soon,” he said.

-K. Keerthivasan

BADMINTON

Sathish-Aadya win mixed doubles title, Sai-Krishna claim men’s doubles crown

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath won the mixed doubles title at the 32nd Iran Fajr International Challenge badminton tournament after beating fellow Indian pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy in the final in Yazd, Iran. Sathish and Aadya notched up a 22-20, 21-14 win over Sumeeth and Sikki in the summit clash on Saturday.

K Sai Pratheek and Krishna Prasad Garage claimed the men’s doubles title after defeating the Mexican pair of Job Castillo and Luis Armando Montoya 21-18, 21-19 in the final on Sunday.

In men’s singles, Sathish lost 17-21, 18-21 to Hong Kong’s Nguyen Hai Dang in the final, while fourth seed Tasnim Mir went down 14-21, 12-21 to Hong Kong’s Sin Yan Happy Lo in women’s singles.

Sathish had won his maiden BWF Super 100 title, the Odisha Open, in December last year.

-PTI

Related Topics

ITF /

Chennai Open Challenger /

ATP Challenger Tour

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, February 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG: Gill undergoes scans on injured finger, says would be fine
    PTI
  3. After claiming gold in Nationals, Sunil shifts focus to Olympic qualification
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Nikoloz Basilashvili: It was a mistake to play with elbow injury and not opt for protected rankings
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Ranji Trophy Highlights: Lokeshwar, Pradosh shine as Tamil Nadu beats Goa by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, February 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Aquatics Championships 2024: China extends winning streak in men’s synchro diving
    AP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, February 4
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, February 3
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC eAsian Cup: India qualifies for round of 16, finishes second in Group B
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, February 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG: Gill undergoes scans on injured finger, says would be fine
    PTI
  3. After claiming gold in Nationals, Sunil shifts focus to Olympic qualification
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Nikoloz Basilashvili: It was a mistake to play with elbow injury and not opt for protected rankings
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Ranji Trophy Highlights: Lokeshwar, Pradosh shine as Tamil Nadu beats Goa by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment