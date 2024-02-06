Indian sports news wrap, February 6

CRICKET

Saurashtra Cricket Association’s Stadium to be named Niranjan Shah Stadium

Saurashtra Cricket Association’s Stadium will named Niranjan Shah Stadium on February 14, 2024. The stadium is scheduled to host the third Test match series between India and England from February 15 onwards.

The unveiling of the stadium name is to be done by Jay Shah, Secretary of The Board of Control for Cricket in India.

A statement by the SCA said, “Most significant and valued contribution of Shri Niranjan Shah to the Cricket of the Region as well as at National and International levels must be very befittingly well acknowledged. Shri Niranjan Shah’s dedicated and selfless contribution towards the game of Cricket has been for more than 6 decades, on and off the pitch.”

-Team Sportstar