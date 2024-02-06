MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, February 6

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on February 6.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 13:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Logo of Saurashtra Cricket Association.
Logo of Saurashtra Cricket Association. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Logo of Saurashtra Cricket Association. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CRICKET

Saurashtra Cricket Association’s Stadium to be named Niranjan Shah Stadium

Saurashtra Cricket Association’s Stadium will named Niranjan Shah Stadium on February 14, 2024. The stadium is scheduled to host the third Test match series between India and England from February 15 onwards.

The unveiling of the stadium name is to be done by Jay Shah, Secretary of The Board of Control for Cricket in India.

A statement by the SCA said, “Most significant and valued contribution of Shri Niranjan Shah to the Cricket of the Region as well as at National and International levels must be very befittingly well acknowledged. Shri Niranjan Shah’s dedicated and selfless contribution towards the game of Cricket has been for more than 6 decades, on and off the pitch.”

-Team Sportstar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa live score, U19 World Cup semifinal: Pretorius, Stolk eye rapid start in PowerPlay; SA 1/0 in 1 over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, February 6
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sevilla calls for action after Ocampos touched ‘inappropriately’ by Rayo fan
    Reuters
  4. AIFF announces domestic competition calendar for 2024-25 season, to begin with Durand Cup in July
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs WI, 3rd ODI: Australia takes just 6.5 overs to destroy West Indies
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, February 6
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Aquatics Championships 2024: On golden day for China, Quan Hongchan wins platform diving
    AP
  3. U.S Gymnastics could send ‘Dream Team’ to Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, February 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Aquatics Championships 2024: China extends winning streak in men’s synchro diving
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa live score, U19 World Cup semifinal: Pretorius, Stolk eye rapid start in PowerPlay; SA 1/0 in 1 over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, February 6
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sevilla calls for action after Ocampos touched ‘inappropriately’ by Rayo fan
    Reuters
  4. AIFF announces domestic competition calendar for 2024-25 season, to begin with Durand Cup in July
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs WI, 3rd ODI: Australia takes just 6.5 overs to destroy West Indies
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment