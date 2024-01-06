Indian sports news wrap, January 6

TENNIS

Bhambri-Haase pair loses in Brisbane semifinals

Eighth seeds Yuki Bhambri and Robin Haase missed a match point at 9-8 in the super tie-break and were beaten 6-3, 6-7(5), [11-9] by second seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Jean-Julien Rojer in the doubles semifinals of the $739,945 ATP tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday.

The Indo-Dutch pair collected 90 ATP points and $9,500.

The results:

ATP 250, Brisbane, Australia

Doubles (semifinals): Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) & Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned) bt Yuki Bhambri & Robin Haase (Ned) 6-3, 6-7(5), [11-9].

- Team Sportstar

ITF junior tennis tournament: Kouame, Golovina win singles titles

Moise Kouame and Maria Golovina won the boys and girls singles titles respectively in the ITF junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Saturday.

Moise beat Seo Hyeon Seok 6-2, 6-2 while Maria beat Shihomi Leong 6-3, 6-3. The French boy, Moise had dropped only one set on the way to the title, to his doubles partner and second seed Rethin Pranav. Maria had also dropped only one set en route to the final, to second seed Maaya Rajeshwaran.

The results (finals)

Boys: Moise Kouame (Fra) bt Seo Hyeon Seok (Kor) 6-2, 6-2.

Girls: Maria Golovina bt Shihomi Leong (Mas) 6-3, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

MORE SPORTS

World Deaf Youth Games: Sports Council of the Deaf pleads for clearance

The All India Sports Council of the Deaf (AISCD) has pleaded for clearance of the Indian team for the first World Deaf Youth Games to be staged in Sao Paulo, Brazil, from January 14 to 20.

A team of 21 athletes in athletics, badminton, basketball and swimming in the 14-18 age group had been selected with the athletes training on their own in their place.

The Union Sports Ministry had communicated on Friday that the proposal “has not been approved at cost to government”.

Pointing out that the proposal part of the approved Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) had been presented way back on October 25, the AISCD said that the total cost of about 1.88 crore rupees, including the expenditure for the training camp, would be well within the unspent balance of Rs.5.5 crore for 2023-24.

Saying that there was very little time left, the AISCD sought quick clearance for training camp, arrangement for sports kit, and the related administrative and financial sanction.

The AISCD also expressed its gratitude to the government for the participation of the Indian teams in four World Deaf Championships in badminton, table tennis, wrestling and tennis, when the athletes won several medals.

- Team Sportstar