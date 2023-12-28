MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, December 28

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on Thursday, December 28.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 18:38 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

TENNIS

Japan Sato beats India’s Yamalapali pre-quarterfinals of the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament

Naho Sato of Japan scotched the Indian hopes as she beat Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-2, 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals of the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ganesh Naik Sports Complex on Thursday.

It was a clinical performance by the Japanese as she converted five of eight breakpoints to race to victory. Sahaja’s serve got broken early in both the sets, and she was unable to catch up with the Japanese, despite converting two of four break points.

The other Indian in the singles field, Vaidehi Chaudhari found top seed Ekaterina Makarova too hot to handle and managed to win three games in an hour-long duel.

In the doubles quarterfinals, Zeel Desai and Ksenia Zaytseva recovered from being down 1-5 in the super tie-break to have a match point at 9-8, but the second seeds Diana Marcinkevica and Sapfo Sakellaridi eluded their grasp and reached the semifinals. Zeel and partner had earlier been in the driver’s seat at 6-4, 5-3.

The strong team of Rutuja Bhosale and Prarthana Thombare, seeded third, lost in straight sets to Funa Kozaki and Misaki Matsuda. With Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi losing to Kamilla Bartona and Ekaterina Makarova 5-10 in the super tie-break, the Indian challenge ended.

The results:
Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Ekaterina Makarova bt Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-2, 6-1; Saki Imamura (Jpn) bt Zhibek Kulambayeva (Kaz) 6-2, 6-1; Daria Kudashova bt Justina Mikulskyte (Ltu) 6-2, 1-6, 6-1; Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) bt Funa Kozaki (Jpn) 6-4, 7-5; Misaki Matsuda (Jpn) bt Akiko Omae (Jpn) 6-0, 6-0; Ekaterina Yashina bt Sapfo Sakellaridi (Gre) 6-4, 2-6, 7-5; Naho Ssato (Jpn) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-2, 6-4; Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn) bt Ekaterina Maklakova 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles (quarterfinals): Kamilla Bartone (Lat) & Ekatterina Makarova bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-2, 3-6, [10-5]; Hiromi Abe & Saki Imamura (Jpn) bt Beatrice Gumulya (Ina) & Akiko Omae (Jpn) 6-3, 6-2; Funa Kozaki & Misaki Matsuda (Jpn) bt Rutuja Bhosale & Prarthana Thombare 7-6(1), 6-2; Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) & Sapfo Sakellaridi (Gre) bt Zeel Desai & Ksenia Zaytseva 4-6, 7-6(3), [12-10].

- Kamesh Srinivasan

VOLLEYBALL

Prime Volleyball League: Blue Spikers sign Brazil’s Athos Costa

Athos Costa.
Athos Costa. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Athos Costa. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kochi Blue Spikers has signed Brazil’s Athos Ferreira Costa as their second foreign player for the coming Prime Volleyball League which begins in Chennai on February 19.

A middle blocker, the 35-year-old Costa has played for leading teams in Portugal, Greece, Brazil, Italy and the UAE.

The Blue Spikers, owned by the owned by Muthoot Pappachan Group, had earlier signed Poland’s Jan Krol, their first foreign player.

- Stand Rayan

Chirag Duhan

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
