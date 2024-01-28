Indian sports news wrap, January 28

HOCKEY

Indian navy wins Beighton Cup

Indian Navy beat Indian Oil via penalty shootout in the final to win the title in the Coal India 125 th Beighton Cup hockey tournament at SAI astro-turf ground in Kolkata on Sunday.

Both the teams were tied 2-2 after the regulation time. In the shootout, the Navy team prevailed 3-2.

RESULT India Navy 2 (Sushil Dhanwar, Akib Rahim) bt Indian Oil 2 (Gurjinder Singh-2) via penalty shootout [Indian Navy 3 (Prashant, Yogesh Singh, Kuldeep) bt Indian Oil 2 (Affan Yusuf, Ankit Pal)].

TENNIS

Chandrasekar-Prashanth go down in Quimper Challenger

Second seeds Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth were beaten 7-6(4), 6-3 by Manuel Guinard and Arthur Rinderknech in the doubles final of the €148,625 Challenger tennis tournament in Quimper, France, on Sunday.

The champion team collected €8,450 and 125 ATP points. The runners-up got €4,870 and 64 points.

Japan’s Uchijima wins ITF tournament in Pune

Moyuka Uchijima of Japan outplayed qualifier Tina Nadine Smith of Australia 6-4, 6-0 in the final of the NECC $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana in Pune on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Tina had a good start going up 2-0 and then leading 4-3. However, the 22-year-old Uchijima won the next nine games, dropping only 14 points in all to her opponent.

It was the ninth career singles title for Uchijima, who was winning her second successive title in India, after the one in Navi Mumbai a few weeks back. She had also won the title in Pune earlier.

The champion collected $4,903 and 50 WTA points. The runner-up pocketed $2,591 and 33 points. The players move to the next tournament with the same prize money in Indore from Monday.

