Indian sports news wrap, December 5: Vivaan win’s men’s trap in National selection trials; Sonal into AITA Women’s quarters

Here are all the major updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on Tuesday, December 5.

SHOOTING

Vivaan Kapoor beat Zoravar Singh Sandhu 4-3 in the shoot-off to win men’s trap in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.

Both Vivaan and Zoravar had shot very well in qualification to top the list with 121 out of 125. Former World Champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu was third, ahead of Gyanchand Susheel Sharan, Balabhadra Tarasia and Shardul Vihan.

World Cup medallist this season, Prithviraj Tondaiman was 10th with 117. Olympic quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta was 13th with 116. Olympian Kynan Chenai was 25th with 114 in a field of 82 shooters.

In women’s trap, Olympic quota winner Rajeshwari Kumari beat Bhavya Tripathi 1-0 in the shoot-off after being tied on 43 for the top spot. Rajeshwari had topped qualification with 118.

The results: Trap: Men: 1. Vivaan Kapoor 44(3) 121; 2. Zoravar Singh Sandhu 44(2) 121; 3. Manavjit Singh Sandhu 35 (118). Women: 1. Rajeshwari Kumari 43(1) 118; 2. Bhavya Tripathi 43(0) 114; 3. Shreyasi Singh 32 (116).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Sonal Patil beats Aditi Rawat to enter quarterfinals of AITA Women’s tournament

Top seed Sonal Patil overcame a sluggish start to beat qualifier Aditi Rawat 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals of the Rs.2,50,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Ace Academy, Padilia, on Tuesday.

In the quarterfinals, Sonal will play fifth seed Priyanshi Bhandari. Second seed Nemha Sarah Kispotta was also in a spot of bother before recovering for a 5-7, 6-4, 6-0 victory over Richa Chougule. Nemha will play Vidula Amar in the quarterfinals.

The results (pre-quarterfinals): Sonal Patil bt Aditi Rawat 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; Priyanshi Bhandari bt Apurva Vemuri 6-3, 6-2; Yubrani Banerjee bt Vidhi Jani 6-2, 6-1; Khushali Modi bt Divya Bhardwaj 6-0, 6-1; Sanjana Sirimalla bt Saily Thakkar 6-3, 6-4; Pooja Ingale bt Siri Patil 6-3, 6-2; Vidula Amar bt Nidhitra Rajmohan 6-2, 6-2; Nemha Sarah Kispotta bt Richa Chougule 5-7, 6-4, 6-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Lakshya and Amalgam Steel launch programme for girls

Lakshya Sports in collaboration with Amalgam Steel has launched Project Grand Slam to nurture girls in tennis from the grassroots level to Grand Slam stage.

The brainchild of Lakshya’s Vice President, Sunder Iyer, and Sourav Mishra, the Joint Managing Director of Amalgam Steel, the project aims to support the chosen players in every possible way to help them evolve into world class stars.

“Though this program, we want to see at least four to five girls play at all the junior Grand Slams regularly, and start a new chapter for Indian tennis. This will also help the girls make an entry via the junior wild cards into the professional events”, said Sunder Iyer.

Maaya Rajeshwaran with Sunder Iyer of Lakshya Sports and Vijay Pandey of Amalgam Steel at the launch of Project Grand Slam in Pune. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“We believe that sports is essential for holistic development, building character and instilling values such as team work, discipline and resilience. We want to have junior Grand Slam champions from India. Our objective is to give selected players essential resources and assistance”, said Vijay Pandey, president of HR at Amalgam Steel.

After rigorous assessment, the project has already chosen players in the 14-15 age group, Maaya Rajeshwaran, Prisha Shinde, Kaashvi Sunil, Aishwarya Jadhav, Rishitha Basireddy, Nainika Reddy, Yashika Shokeen, Sejal Bhutada and Akruti Sonkusare.

These players will be further assessed through a series of ITF junior events in India, before further pruning by April. There will be coaches traveling for these events to support the players and evaluate them. The project will have renowned coach Hemant Bendrey as the guide. Coaches S Narendranath, Shivika Burman and Namita Bal will travel for the tournaments, along with physios and strength conditioning experts.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF

Leading Indian golfers to be in action at SSP Chawrasia Invitational from December 7

Leading golfers including current Order of Merit leader Om Prakash Chauhan, defending champion Manu Gandas, Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational champion Karan Pratap Singh and Rashid Khan will be seen in action in the second edition of the S.S.P. Chawrasia Invitational event to be played at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club course from December 7 to 10.

The Rs 1 crore event, jointly staged by Take Sports and the Tata Steel Professional Golf Tour of India, will feature 124 professionals.

The city-based Chawrasia, a multiple Asian Tour winner and a two-time Indian Open champion, is the second Indian professional golfer after Jeev Milkha Singh to have a PGTI event named in his honour.

“This is very special for me. I am hosting the event at my home course. I will try to put up a good show,” said 45-year-old Chawrasia at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Sixteen-year-old Canadian Sukhraj Singh Gill is the youngest golfer in the field, which will have around 10 city-based players.

-Team Sportstar