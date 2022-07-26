TENNIS - Ramkumar falls in Atlanta

Ramkumar Ramanathan in partnership with Hans Hack Verdugo was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by the third seeds Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock in the doubles pre-quarterfianls of the $792,980 ATP tennis tournament in Atlanta. The results: $792,980 ATP, Atlanta, US Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rajeev Ram & Jack Sock (US) bt Hans Hack Verdugo (Can) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-3.

€67,960 Challenger, El Espinar, Spain Qualifying singles (first round): Kenny De Schepper (Fra) bt Arjun Kadhe 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3.

$25,000 ITF women, Nottingham, Britain Singles (first round): Haruka Kaji (Jpn) bt Rutuja Bhosale 6-4, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Chihiro Takayama (Jpn) bt Tanisha Kashyap 7-6(6), 6-2; Jennifer Luikham bt Beatrice Stagno (Ita) 6-0, 6-3; Feryel Ben Hassen (Tun) bt Akanksha Nitture 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Priska Madelyn Nugroho (Ina) & Sijia Wei (Chn) bt Ilaria Sposetti (Ita) & Akanksha Nitture 6-0, 6-0.

$25,000 ITF men, Tbilisi, Georgia Singles (first round): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Lior Goldenberg (Isr) 6-1, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Singles (first round): Ryota Tanuma (Jpn) bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-4, 6-4; Tsung-Hao Huang (Tpe) bt Madhwin Kamath 6-2, 6-1; Takuya Kumasaka (Jpn) bt Vishnu Vardhan 6-3, 7-6(5).

$15,000 ITF men, Colombo, Sri Lanka Singles (first round): Manish Sureshkumar bt Simone Agostini (Ita) 5-7, 6-0, 6-3; Rishi Reddy bt Paras Dahiya 6-2, 6-4; Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Ashen Silva (Sri) 6-3, 6-3; Chathurya Nilaweera (Sri) bt Parikshit Somani 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-4; Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Preston Brown (US) 6-4, 6-1; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Siddhant Banthia 7-5, 7-6(5); Fardeep Quamar bt Jagmeet Singh 6-4, 6-2; Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Lakshit Sood 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Gourav Gulia & Chandril Sood bt Mohit Bhardwaj & Shahbaaz Khan 6-4, 7-5; SD Prajwal Dev & Rishi Reddy bt Lohithaksha Bathrinath & Tushar Madan 6-4, 4-6, [10-7]; Nitin Kumar Sinha & Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Ashen Silva & Guyanga Weerasekera (Sri) 6-3, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF men, Castelo Branco, Portugal Singles (first round): Rishab Agarwal bt Goncalo Falcao (Por) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Scott Duncan & Ben Jones (GBR) bt Miguel Garcia (Esp) & Rishab Agarwal 6-1, 6-2.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

AITA ranking results

Siddharth Arya pipped Rhythm Malhotra 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(7) for a berth in the men’s quarterfinals of the Rs.5,00,000 AITA ranking tennis tournament at the Singha Sports Academy on Tuesday.

In the quarterfinals, Arya will challenge top seed VM Ranjeet. In the women’s section, Shimreen Ahamed beat top seed Yubarani Banerjee 1-6, 6-4, 6-2. She will meet sixth seed Ishwari Matere in the quarterfinals.

The results:

Men (pre-quarterfinals): VM Ranjeet bt Dhananjay Singh 6-1, 6-3; Siddharth Arya bt Rhythm Malhotra 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(7); Sunil Malik bt Neeraj Yashpaul 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Aryan Shah bt Sheikh Iftikhar 6-2, 6-3; Sarthak Suden bt Sourabh Sehrawat 6-2, 6-0; G Manish bt Shubham Malhotra 6-1, 6-1; Udit Kamboj bt Ricky Chaudhary 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Dhruv Hirpara bt Siddharth Basaiti 1-0 (retired).

Women (pre-quarterfinals): Shimreen Ahamed bt Yubarani Banerjee 1-6, 6-4, 6-2; Ishwari Matere bt Gayatri Menon 6-3, 6-4; Vaishnavi Adkar bt Jagmeet Kaur 6-0, 6-0; Hitakamya Singh Narwal bt Paavani Paathak 7-5, 7-5; Radhika Yadav bt Harleen Kaur Dhanda 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

First round: Ishwari bt Riya Uboveja 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; Himaanshika Singh bt Vidhi Jani 6-3, 6-2; Sachi Sharma bt Lakshmi Sarvani 7-6(3), 7-5; Prathiba Prasad Narayan bt Ritu Rai 2-6, 6-3, 6-2; Paavani bt Mehar Kohli 6-0, 6-2; Hitakamya bt Kashish Bhatia 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Radhika bt Sahira Singh 6-1, 6-3; Pooja Ingale bt M Anjani 2-6, 6-0, 6-1; Anjali Rathi bt Ritu Ohlyan 6-0, 6-4.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Shooting - ISSF coaching courses

The ISSF National coaches course for the Indian shooting fraternity began at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, with a batch of 48 pistol and rifle coaches on Tuesday.

The ISSF has deputed instructors, Ahmed Sief El Din Daoud of Egypt for pistol and Natalya Zhukova of Russia for rifle, to conduct the course.

Olympian Deepak Kumar, experienced coaches Samaresh Jung, Manoj Kumar and Satguru Das were taking the certificate course to sharpen their knowledge with the latest techniques and methods.

‘’It is a high profile course for preparing our coaching faculty. It is a major step by NRAI to provide the course free of cost, thanks to the support by Olympic Gold Quest’’, said the secretary general of NRAI, Sultan Singh.

The Director of Coaches Development Program in the country, Pawan Singh, was thrilled about starting the course in the country and expressed gratitude to the international federation for the initiative.

‘’This will ensure standardised top quality coaching at the grass root level. Once the athletes trained by these coaches reach the national squad, they will have to be merely fine-tuned to deliver best results’’, said Pawan Singh.

‘’I am very impressed with the batch of coaches as they are very interested and focused’’, said Natalya Zhukova.

‘’It is a very good opportunity for local coaches to develop their level of education and coaching’’, said Ahmed Sief El Din Daoud.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Motorsports

JK Tyre team’s Gaurav Gill in focus at Rally of Coimbatore

The second round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2022- 'Rally of Coimbatore' will be held here over the weekend with JK Tyre team's Gaurav Gill being the star attraction.

Gill, an Arjuna Awardee, seven-times INRC (Indian National Rally Championship) champion and three-time APRC (Asia-Pacific Rally Championship) Champion, with co-driver Musa Sherif, will be aiming for top honours in his Mahindra XUV 300.

With the team re-evaluating its strategy, star rallyist from Mangalore Dean Mascarenhas (co-driver Gagan Karumbaiah) gets an upgrade to the INRC 1 Category after giving an impressive performance in INRC 2 and will be driving the all-new rally spec Baleno R2 which has been developed by JK Motorsport, a release said here on Tuesday.

In the INRC 2 category, leading JK Tyre team's charge will be reigning INRC 2 champion Fabid Ahmer (co-driver Sanath G) from Palakkad, Suhem Kabeer (co-driver Jeevarathinam) from Coorg and Harkrishan Wadia (co-driver Amber Udasi) from Delhi.

The INRC 3 category will have the line-up of Syed Salman (co-driver Rishabh BK) from Mysore, Kuber Sharma (co-driver Kunal Kashyap) from Nalagarh (HP), Maninder Singh (co-driver Eldo Chacko) from Delhi, and Shivani Pruthvi (co-driver Deepti Pruthvi) from Davangere.

Newcomer Jahaan, a 19-year old, who has excelled in all parameters in his tests to find a place in the JK Tyre team will be driving in the INRC 3 category.

While the team had a disappointment in Round 1 of INRC-South India Rally in Chennai with Gill's s car facing mechanical failures and despite Dean Mascarenhas and Suhem finishing on the podium in their respective categories after giving a tough fight had to lose their positions due to some technical irregularity pointed by scrutineers.

-PTI