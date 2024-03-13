Indian sports news wrap: March 13

MOTORSPORT

52 entries for 47th MMSC South India Rally

The 47 th MMSC South India Rally, to be run in Chennai from March 15 to 17, has attracted 52 entries.

The three-day event, organized by the Madras Motor Sports Club, and promoted by Blueband Sports, doubles up as the first round of AVT Gold Cup FIA APRC South India Rally - Asia Cup which has received 10 entries, all from India, and the Blueband fmsci Indian National Rally Championship (52 entries, including the 10 APRC contenders) to be contested over 137 Kms of 13 Special Stages and covering an overall distance of about 446 Kms.

The Asia Cup entry list is headlined by Mangalorean Aroor Arjun Rao (co-driver Satish Rajagopal), the 2023 Overall National champion, driving a Maruti Suzuki Baleno and representing Mandovi Racing. Rao also heads the INRC field which includes Delhi’s Harkrishan Wadia (co-driver Kunal Kashyap), the 2023 INRC 2 champion, and Chandigarh-based Jahaan Singh Gill (Suraj Keshav Prasad) of SNAP Racing who has moved up to INRC 2 after capturing the INRC 3 and JINRC titles last season.

A notable absentee is multiple APRC and INRC champion Gaurav Gill who had originally entered, but withdrew at the last minute due to delay in getting his Ford Fiesta shipped from Dubai in time for this weekend’s event.

The seven-round INRC comprises various classes that include Overall (INRC), INRC 2, INRC 3, Junior INRC (below 26 years of age) and Women, besides the FMSCI Challenge Cup, a non-championship category for Maruti Gypsy vehicles.

The weekend action will witness seven female competitors, including five drivers – Pragathi Gowda (Bengaluru), Harshitha Gowda (Bengaluru), Phoebe Nongrum (Arunachal Pradesh), Anushriya Gulati (Pune, 2023 women’s champion) and Tarushi Vikram (Chikkamagaluru), besides two co-drivers Trisha Alonkar (Bengaluru, 2023 National co-driver champion) and Shivani Parmar (Mumbai).

Pragathi is poised to become the first female from India to pilot a four-wheel drive car, the 300bhp Subaru Impreza shod with MRF Tyres, with Malaysian Karamjit Singh, the former World Rally champion (Production Cars), tutoring her.

- Team Sportstar

CRICKET

Blind Cricket: India take unassailable series lead with seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in third T20

India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the third T20 to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Chandana Deshapriya (76) scored a fifty to help Sri Lanka post 162/3 after being invited to bat first at the Karnail Singh Stadium.

Dinesh Rathva, Naresh Tumda, Lokesh and Pankaj Bhue, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, then contributed with the bat as India chased down the target with 27 balls to spare.

India thus claimed the bilateral series with two more matches to go.

India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the third T20. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Lanka got off to a decent start but lost two wickets inside the power play. In a must-win match, Deshapriya and skipper Damith Sandaruwan then started rebuilding the innings.

While Deshapriya scored 76 runs in 63 balls, Sandaruwan struck 46 in 47 balls.

For India, Bhue picked a wicket.

Chasing 163, India started off well scoring 75 runs in the first eight overs. Pankaj and Dinesh laid the platform for the chase as the Men In Blue looked all set to claim the series.

India lost Dinesh in the eighth over an Pankaj in 12th but that didn’t derail the chase.

Naresh Tumda and Lokesha ensured India got over the line in the 16th over, asserting their dominance over the visiting side in the series. India made 164/3 in 15.3 overs.

- PTI