MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, November 10

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 10.

Published : Nov 10, 2023 16:39 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: National Billiards & Snooker Championships will be held in Chennai from November 21 to December 25.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: National Billiards & Snooker Championships will be held in Chennai from November 21 to December 25. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: National Billiards & Snooker Championships will be held in Chennai from November 21 to December 25. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 10.

CUE SPORT

National Billiards & Snooker Championships to begin in Chennai on Nov 21

The upcoming National Billiards & Snooker Championships is set to take place from November 21 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

It will be the 90th edition of the national championship and the first edition to be held in the city since 2011.

The event will be held for over 30 days and conclude on December 25, with around 1,500 cueists across formats and age groups expected to participate.

It would also include the likes of Aditya Mehta, Rafath Habib, Vidya Pillai, Brijesh Damani, Shrikrishna Suryanarayan and Anupama Ramachandran.

The divisions expected at the event are Senior billiards & snooker for men and women, Masters snooker, 6 Reds Snooker for men and women and sub-junior and junior billiards & snooker for boys and girls.

“If you consider snooker in Europe, it is making more money than cricket, while the prize money too is quite high, nearly at par with Wimbledon tennis, which is GBP 2,50,000,” Tamil Nadu Billiards and Snooker Association (TNBSA) vice-president Rajmohan told PTI.

“It’s all being possible because of the visual (television) media. Gradually, with enough support, I assure you 100 per cent that we can gain immense popularity next to cricket. It is how the sport has gained popularity in England.”

Echoing Rajmohan’s thoughts, TNBSA president BG Muralidharan said that the biggest challenge for Indian snooker is to reach the masses, especially at the grassroots level.

“We have to reach out to more schools and universities; that’s how cricket has developed and gained popularity (in the country).”

Billiards and snooker are some of the indoor sports which are yet to make it to the Olympics, and Rajmohan said efforts are being made to ensure that it is included in the editions beyond 2028 Los Angeles Games.

“England and even China has come up very well (in the sport). They are all strong countries, alongside France and Germany. If these four nations push for it, it will certainly be included in the Olympics,” he said.

“After television and social media began spreading the sport, the viewership has peaked, and it will keep escalating in the coming years. So, if this trend keeps going upwards, we will certainly get there (in the Olympics),” he signed off.

- PTI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, November 10
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023: AFG 116/6, loses Nabi cheaply vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  3. Girona’s La Liga surge quashing upper echelon of Spanish football
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. AUS vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh hopes to end WC campaign on winning note against Australia
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Midfielder Maddison pulls out of England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers with injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, November 10
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games javelin gold medallist Annu Rani to head to Germany for training
    PTI
  3. Indian sports news wrap, November 9
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 8
    Team Sportstar
  5. National Games 2023: Venue impacted by heavy rain but organisers confident show will go on
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, November 10
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023: AFG 116/6, loses Nabi cheaply vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  3. Girona’s La Liga surge quashing upper echelon of Spanish football
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. AUS vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh hopes to end WC campaign on winning note against Australia
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Midfielder Maddison pulls out of England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers with injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment