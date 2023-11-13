Indian sports news wrap, November 13

TENNIS
India wins IC Rod Laver World Junior Challenge
The Indian team won its last league match 4-2 against Argentina and emerged the champion of the IC Rod Laver World Junior Challenge at the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club in San Diego, USA.
India won three of the four singles matches through Manas Dhamne, Rushil Khosla and Sohini Mohanty to get a firm grip on the contest. Manas, struggling with a stomach strain, partnered Rushil to wrap up the doubles match in style, blanking Juan Morresi and Ramiro Toninellli.
The captain of the Indian team Vikram Anand praised the fine performance of the players, especially the dominant show of Rushil and Sohini. The team was consistently strong and never had to play the optional mixed doubles right through its five matches against the five champions from different zones.
India had earlier beaten Britain, USA, Italy and South Africa. The team had topped the Asia-Oceania competition in Japan to qualify for the World Finals. The champion team was presented the trophy by Rod Laver.
Results
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Sumit Nagal loses final in Helsinki
Sumit Nagal went down fighting 3-6, 6-3, 2-6 to Corentin Moutet of France in the final of the €145,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Helsinki, Finland, on Sunday.
It was the fourth Challenger final for the 26-year-old Sumit this season, and he had won two titles.
The champion won 125 ATP points and €19,650. Sumit collected 75 points and €11,570.
In the doubles final, Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann beat the second seeds Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashant 6-2, 7-5. It was the third Challenger title in four weeks for the Indo-German combination. Balaji, who has reached a career-best doubles rank of 76, had also made four other doubles finals earlier in the season with different partners.
The champion doubles team won 125 ATP points and 8,420. The runners-up pocketed 75 points and €4,900.
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
