Indian sports news wrap, November 13

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 13.

Published : Nov 13, 2023 18:43 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Photo of, The champion Indian team, Sohini Mohanty, Rushil Khosla, Vikram Anand, Asmi Adkar, Manas Dhamne, with Rod Laver in the IC Rod Laver Junior Challenge in San Diego, USA.
Photo of, The champion Indian team, Sohini Mohanty, Rushil Khosla, Vikram Anand, Asmi Adkar, Manas Dhamne, with Rod Laver in the IC Rod Laver Junior Challenge in San Diego, USA. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Photo of, The champion Indian team, Sohini Mohanty, Rushil Khosla, Vikram Anand, Asmi Adkar, Manas Dhamne, with Rod Laver in the IC Rod Laver Junior Challenge in San Diego, USA. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TENNIS

India wins IC Rod Laver World Junior Challenge

The Indian team won its last league match 4-2 against Argentina and emerged the champion of the IC Rod Laver World Junior Challenge at the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club in San Diego, USA.

India won three of the four singles matches through Manas Dhamne, Rushil Khosla and Sohini Mohanty to get a firm grip on the contest. Manas, struggling with a stomach strain, partnered Rushil to wrap up the doubles match in style, blanking Juan Morresi and Ramiro Toninellli.

The captain of the Indian team Vikram Anand praised the fine performance of the players, especially the dominant show of Rushil and Sohini. The team was consistently strong and never had to play the optional mixed doubles right through its five matches against the five champions from different zones.

India had earlier beaten Britain, USA, Italy and South Africa. The team had topped the Asia-Oceania competition in Japan to qualify for the World Finals. The champion team was presented the trophy by Rod Laver.

Results
India bt Argentina 4-2 (Manas Dhamne bt Juan Morresi 6-1, 6-2; Rushil Khosla bt Ramiro Toninelli 6-2, 6-2; Asmi Adkar lost to Lespiau Beveraggi 6-1, 3-6, [3-10]; Sohini Mohanty bt Zoe Lazar 6-3, 6-4; Rushil & Manas bt Juan & Ramiro 6-0, 6-0; Asmi & Sohini lost to Lespiau & Zoe 4-6, 6-7(6)).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Sumit Nagal loses final in Helsinki

Sumit Nagal went down fighting 3-6, 6-3, 2-6 to Corentin Moutet of France in the final of the €145,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Helsinki, Finland, on Sunday.

It was the fourth Challenger final for the 26-year-old Sumit this season, and he had won two titles.

The champion won 125 ATP points and €19,650. Sumit collected 75 points and €11,570.

In the doubles final, Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann beat the second seeds Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashant 6-2, 7-5. It was the third Challenger title in four weeks for the Indo-German combination. Balaji, who has reached a career-best doubles rank of 76, had also made four other doubles finals earlier in the season with different partners.

The champion doubles team won 125 ATP points and 8,420. The runners-up pocketed 75 points and €4,900.

The results:
€145,000 Challenger, Helsiniki, Finland: Singles (final): Corentin Moutet (Fra) bt Sumit Nagal 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; Semifinals: Sumit bt Stefano Travaglia (Ita) 6-1, 6-4. Doubles (final): Sriram Balaji & Andre Begemann (Ger) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-2, 7-5.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

