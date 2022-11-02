Indian sports news wrap, November 2: Ann Mariya wins +87kg weightlifting gold at Khelo India National Ranking event

WEIGHTLIFTING

Ann Mariya wins +87kg weightlifting gold at Khelo India National Ranking event

Ann Mariya M.T. claimed the +87kg gold medal on the concluding day of the Khelo India National Ranking women’s weightlifting tournament at Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

Ann Mariya lifted 90kg in snatch, 123kg in clean and jerk for a total of 213kg. She beat Commonwealth championships gold medallist Purnima Pandey by one kg.

Maibam Martina Devi (83kg, 108kg, 191kg) was the junior champion.

The results (seniors only): +87kg: 1. Ann Mariya M.T. snatch 90kg, clean and jerk 123kg, total 213kg; 2. Purnima Pandey 95kg, 117kg, 212kg; 3. Jasbir Kaur 83kg, 109kg, 192kg.

-Y. B. Sarangi