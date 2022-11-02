More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, November 2: Ann Mariya wins +87kg weightlifting gold at Khelo India National Ranking event

Here are all the major developments from Indian sports on November 2, 2022.

Team Sportstar
02 November, 2022 14:10 IST
02 November, 2022 14:10 IST
FILE PHOTO: Weightlifter Ann Mariya from Kerala.

FILE PHOTO: Weightlifter Ann Mariya from Kerala. | Photo Credit: V V KRISHNAN/The Hindu

WEIGHTLIFTING

Ann Mariya wins +87kg weightlifting gold at Khelo India National Ranking event

Ann Mariya M.T. claimed the +87kg gold medal on the concluding day of the Khelo India National Ranking women’s weightlifting tournament at Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

Ann Mariya lifted 90kg in snatch, 123kg in clean and jerk for a total of 213kg. She beat Commonwealth championships gold medallist Purnima Pandey by one kg.

Maibam Martina Devi (83kg, 108kg, 191kg) was the junior champion.

The results (seniors only): +87kg: 1. Ann Mariya M.T. snatch 90kg, clean and jerk 123kg, total 213kg; 2. Purnima Pandey 95kg, 117kg, 212kg; 3. Jasbir Kaur 83kg, 109kg, 192kg.

-Y. B. Sarangi

