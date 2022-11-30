Indian sports news wrap, November 30

Commonwealth Games star Sharath Kamal was presented the Khel Ratna award by the President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday evening.
In an impressively crisp ceremony, the Dronacharya, Arjuna, Dhyan Chand, Tenzing Norgay, Khel Protsahan Puraskar and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad awards were presented at the Durbar Hall in about 45 minutes.
The awards, generally presented on hockey wizard Dhyan Chand’s birthday of August 29, had to be delayed owing to the Commonwealth Games, this year. However, the timing was so good that everyone was able to attend in person, except for hockey player Deep Grace Ekka.
The President walked down the steps to present the Dhyan Chand award to Nir Bahadur Gurung, the para athlete, who was on a wheelchair.
The Khel Ratna award carries Rs.25 cash prize. The Dronacharya and Arjuna awards fetch Rs.15 lakh, while the Dhyan Chand award, Rs.10 lakh.
-Kamesh Srinivasan
BOXING
BFI secretary Hemanta selected as ASBC Youth Commission chairman
Boxing Federation of India (BFI) secretary Hemanta Kalita has been selected to serve as the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Youth Commission chairman. A letter, dated November 29, from ASBC president Pichai Chunhavajira confirmed the appointment.
-Y.B. Sarangi
TENNIS
PSPB tournament
Vishnu Vardhan and VM Ranjeet combined remarkably well to beat Asian Games gold medallists Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan 7-5, 3-6, [10-6] in an entertaining doubles final of the 41st PSPB inter-unit tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Wednesday.
After breaking Divij’s serve in the twelfth game in winning the first set, the ONGC pair lost momentum and dropped the second. In the match tie-break, it was Bopanna and Divij who led 4-2, before Vishnu and Ranjeet reeled off seven points in a spell of exhilarating action, to set up five match points at 9-4, and easing to a memorable triumph.
Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina won the men’s and women’s singles titles for Indian Oil and ONGC respectively. Ramkumar beat fellow Davis Cupper Sumit Nagal 7-6(2), 7-6(2) as both asserted their serving prowess and court craft. Ankita beat Riya Bhatia for the loss of four games.
VN Prem Prakash added to the gold collection of ONGC, as he won the veterans singles, and the doubles title with SKP Bhandari.