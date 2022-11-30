Indian sports news wrap, November 30

Commonwealth Games star Sharath Kamal was presented the Khel Ratna award by the President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday evening.

In an impressively crisp ceremony, the Dronacharya, Arjuna, Dhyan Chand, Tenzing Norgay, Khel Protsahan Puraskar and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad awards were presented at the Durbar Hall in about 45 minutes.

The awards, generally presented on hockey wizard Dhyan Chand’s birthday of August 29, had to be delayed owing to the Commonwealth Games, this year. However, the timing was so good that everyone was able to attend in person, except for hockey player Deep Grace Ekka.

The President walked down the steps to present the Dhyan Chand award to Nir Bahadur Gurung, the para athlete, who was on a wheelchair.

The Khel Ratna award carries Rs.25 cash prize. The Dronacharya and Arjuna awards fetch Rs.15 lakh, while the Dhyan Chand award, Rs.10 lakh.

The awardees: Khel Ratna: Sharath Kamal (table tennis). Dronacharya: Dinesh Jawahar Lad (cricket), Bimal Ghosh (football), Raj Singh (wrestling), Jiwanjot Singh Teja (archery), Mohammad Ali Qamar (boxing), Suma Shirur (para shooting), Pradeep Maan (wrestling). Arjuna: Seema Punia, Eldhose Paul, Avinash Sable (athletics); Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy (badminton); Amit, NIkhat Zareen (boxing); Bhakti Kulkarni, R Praggnanandhaa (chess); Sushila Devi (judo), Sakshi Kumari (kabaddi), Nayan Saikia (lawn bowl), Sagar Ovhalkar (mallakhab), Elavenil Valarivan, Omprakash Mitharval (shooting); Sreeja Akula (table tennis), Viks Thakur (weightlifting), Anshu, Sarita (wrestling); Parveen (wushu), Manasi Joshi, Tarun Dhillon (para badminton); Swapnil Patil (para swimming), Jerlin Anika (deaf badminton). Dhyan Chand: Ashwini Akkunji (athletics), Dharamvir Singh (hockey), BC Suresh (kabaddi), Nir Bahadur Gurung (para athletics). Tenzing Norgay Adventure award: Naina Dhakad, Shubham Dhananjay Vanmali, Kunwar Bhawani Singh Samyal. Rashtriya Khel Protsahar Puraskar: TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited; Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Ladakh Ski & Snowboard Association. Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad trophy: Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

BOXING

BFI secretary Hemanta selected as ASBC Youth Commission chairman

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) secretary Hemanta Kalita has been selected to serve as the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Youth Commission chairman. A letter, dated November 29, from ASBC president Pichai Chunhavajira confirmed the appointment.

-Y.B. Sarangi

TENNIS

PSPB tournament

Vishnu Vardhan and VM Ranjeet combined remarkably well to beat Asian Games gold medallists Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan 7-5, 3-6, [10-6] in an entertaining doubles final of the 41st PSPB inter-unit tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Wednesday.

VM Ranjeet and Vishnu Vardhan celebrate their win over Asian Games gold medallists Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan in the PSPB tennis tournament in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

After breaking Divij’s serve in the twelfth game in winning the first set, the ONGC pair lost momentum and dropped the second. In the match tie-break, it was Bopanna and Divij who led 4-2, before Vishnu and Ranjeet reeled off seven points in a spell of exhilarating action, to set up five match points at 9-4, and easing to a memorable triumph.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina won the men’s and women’s singles titles for Indian Oil and ONGC respectively. Ramkumar beat fellow Davis Cupper Sumit Nagal 7-6(2), 7-6(2) as both asserted their serving prowess and court craft. Ankita beat Riya Bhatia for the loss of four games.

VN Prem Prakash added to the gold collection of ONGC, as he won the veterans singles, and the doubles title with SKP Bhandari.