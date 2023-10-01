Indian sports news wrap, October 1

GOLF

Chikkarangappa finishes second; Bhullar tied 5th

Two bogeys in the home stretch proved expensive as S. Chikkarangappa missed out on a title yet again at the Mercuries Masters golf here on Sunday.

Chikka, the co-leader after three rounds slipped with a 2-over 74 and finished runner-up yet again and stays in search of his maiden trophy on the Asian Tour.

Chikkarangappa totalled 2-under 286 and was two behind South African Jaco Ahlers (69) who aggregated 4-under 284.

Gangajeet Bhullar shot 1-under 71 but had three bogeys in the last 10 holes and finished tied 5th at an even par 288.

Veer Ahlawat (75) and Jeev Milkha Singh (74) were tied 11th and tied 16th while Ajeetesh Sandhu (74) was tied 22nd.

Karandeep Kochhar (77) ended at tied 43rd as did Honey Baisoya (78).

Chikkarangappa started the final with a bogey and then he erased the bogey with a birdie on the ninth.

On the back nine the birdies just did not drop and he gave away two bogeys on 13th and 17th.

Bhullar had three birdies in his first seven holes as he mounted a serious challenge for his 11th record extending Asian Tour title.

But he gave away three bogeys in return for just one birdie on the 18th and finished with 71 and tied fifth.

Ahlers dropped a shot on either side of the course but his two birdies on the front nine and three in four holes between the 12th and the 15th carried the day for him.

Travis Smyth (69) and David Drysdale (71) were tied for third.

MOTORSPORT

Motorbike rider Subhash Chandra Bose conferred with lifetime achievement award

Motorbike personality Subash Chandra Bose, also known as ‘Bullet Bose’, was conferred with the lifetime achievement award here on Sunday.

Bose is recognised for his dominance between 1968 and 1994 when he won the Indian Grand Prix title 15 times with his self-modified 350cc Royal Enfield, at the All-India Race Meet at Sholavaram race track.

Bose, who got the award from Big Biker Commune said, “I dedicate this award to the bikers, fans, and supporters who have fuelled this remarkable journey.”

Bose began racing on a Lambretta scooter before moving to motorbikes and racing classes from 1984 to 1994.

Bose told PTI exclusively that he turned down offers of racing overseas. “The Indian bikes cannot compete against those bikes. I didn’t want to make a fool out of myself. So, I did not go there as a racer but as a team manager,” he said.

“The bikes in track racing can only speed up to 100-120kmph, unlike us who have ridden at 240km/h. Track racing is not big fun. However, the young Indian motorsport riders are lucky to be getting all the latest bikes,” he said.

Bose spent time road racing and never really took up track racing as his sport. “To ride in Moto GP, you have to start racing at least from the age of 15. There are various types of bike categories in it and you need to advance gradually.”

“If you ask someone who has been riding a 10bhp bike to a ride a 100bhp bike, he can’t handle it. Even I wouldn’t have been able to compete with those bikers in Moto GP.”

When asked what the young Indian bikers need to do to get into motorsport, he said, “They need to have their parent blessings and support in the first place. You must be able to afford the safety gear. Once you can do that, you are good to enter into a good motorsport school. Body language is very important in motorsport.”

Rajiv, Vignesh, Lani Zena take unassailable leads at MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship

Rajiv Sethu, Vignesh Goud and Lani Zena Fernandez took unassailable leads across various categories with fluent victories as the fourth and penultimate round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 concluded at the Madras International Circuit, here on Sunday.

The spotlight was also on Chennai veteran Prabhu Arunagiri (Pacer Yamaha1) as he completed a grand double in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open category after surviving a stirring duel with KY Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing) despite starting from P5.

The second-place finish put Ahamed on top of the championship standings displacing Rajiv Sethu who failed to score any points in this category (Pro-Stock 165cc Open) after being disqualified (technical infringement) from both of yesterday’s races and a crash in today’s Race-3.

However, Sethu, the 25-year-old international from Chennai, salvaged his weekend by notching his seventh win in as many starts in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category to open an 85-point lead. Sethu survived a tough fight with 16-year- old Sarthak Chavan (Petronas TVS Racing) from Pune who started P15 and even led briefly before yielding ground to the Chennai star in the last lap.

Later, 19-year-old Goud (Race’ists Motorcycle Club) from Hyderabad who started P19, shrugged off Saturday’s crash to record his sixth win in seven starts to secure a 54-point advantage in the Novice (Stock 165cc) class, while Puducherry’s Lani Zena Fernandez (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) completed a double in the Girls (Stock 165cc) category to move 45 points clear of her rivals with three wins in four outings this season.

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship: Bengaluru’s 16-year-old Chiranth Vishwanath completed a clean sweep of three races this weekend (including two today) in the Open (Apache RR310) category for a triple crown. It saw him move to the top of the leaderboard, seven points clear of Alwin Sundar (Chennai).

The Bengaluru teenager also won the inaugural TVS E-Invitation Race for India’s first electric racing motorcycle to complete a successful weekend.

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250R): Kavin Quintal, the 18-year-old from Chennai, was in a league of his own when winning both the races, virtually unchallenged. He won today’s first race by over six seconds and the next, by 13.5 seconds to stamp his domination in this category and finish the round with a 45-point lead.

Provisional results (all 6 laps unless mentioned): National Championship – Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (8 laps): 1. Rajiv Sethu (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) (15mins, 04.518secs); 2. Sarthak Chavan (Pune, Petronas TVS Racing) (15:05.091); 3. Rahil Pillarisetty (Hyderabad, KTM Gusto Racing) (15:06.290). Pro-Stock 165cc Open: 1. S Prabhu Arunagiri (Chennai, Pacer Yamaha1) (12:00.450); 2. Ahamed KY (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing) (12:00.634); 3. Jagan Kumar (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing) (12:06.113). Novice (Stock 165cc): 1. Vignesh Goud (Hyderabad, Race’ists Motorcycle Club) (13:17.927); 2. Savion Sabu (Bengaluru, Axor Sparks Racing) (13:18.431); 3. Abul Basim RS (Chennai, Gulf Rockers Racing) (13:19.205). Girls (Stock 165cc, 5 laps): 1. Lani Zena Fernandez (Puducherry, RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) (11:12.128); 2. Ryhana Bee (Chennai, Axor Sparks Racing) (11:12.328); 3. Jagatishree (Bengaluru, One Racing) (11:17.191). Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250R) Race-1 (8 laps): 1. Kavin Quintal (Chennai) (15:06.431); 2. Mohsin P (Mallapuram) (15:22.491); 3. Raheesh Khatri (Mumbai) (15:22.534). Race-2: 1. Quintal (11:20.815); 2. Mohsin (11:34.391); 3. Johann Reeves Emmanuel (Chennai) (11:34.448). Petronas TVS One-Make Championship – Open (Apache RR 310) (Race-1, 8 laps): 1. Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru) (15:26.971); 2. Senthilkumar C (Coimbatore) (15:32.850); 3. Romario John (Chennai) (15:36.798). Race-2: 1. Chiranth (11:35.564); 2. Senthilkumar (11:35.647); 3. Alwin Sundar (Chennai) (11:40.329). TVS E-Invitation Race (Apache RTE) 4 laps: 1. Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru) (07:35.876); 2. Sarthak Chavan (Pune) (07:38.922); 3. Jagan Kumar (Chennai) (07:41.402).

GENERAL

BOA to felicitate 29 living Olympians

The Bengal Olympic Association (BOA) will felicitate the state’s 29 living Olympians, including Leander Paes, Dr. Vece Paes, Gurbux Singh, Bir Bahadur Chhetri, Jyotirmoyee Sikdar, Joydeep Karmakar and Pranati Nayak, and medal winners at the 36th Gujarat National Games on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

Altogether Rs 11.92 lakh will be distributed as cash prize to the medal winners of the Gujarat Games.

