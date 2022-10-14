More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, October 14: Amit Choudhary wins 1500m gold on opening day of Asian Youth Athletics C’ships

Here are all the major developments in Indian sports on Friday, October 14.

Team Sportstar
14 October, 2022 09:33 IST
(Representative Image) India’s Amit Choudhary won boys 1500m gold at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Kuwait on Thursday.

(Representative Image) India's Amit Choudhary won boys 1500m gold at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Kuwait on Thursday.

ATHLETICS

Asian Youth Athletics Championships

India ended day two with three silver and three bronze medals in the Asian u-18 athletics championships in Kuwait on Friday, to take India’s medal tally to 11.

The results: Boys: Javelin: Arjun (silver), 70.98m; Himanshu Mishra (bronze) 67.67.

Girls: 100mH: Sabita Toppo (silver) 14.17s; 400m: Isha Jadhav (silver) 56.16s; Anushka Kumari (bronze) 57.36; discus throw: Nikita Kumari (bronze) 44.14m.

Isha Jadhav (right) & Nikita Kumar who won the silver and bronze medals in the girls’ 400m at the Asian u-18 athletics championships in Kuwait.

Isha Jadhav (right) & Nikita Kumar who won the silver and bronze medals in the girls' 400m at the Asian u-18 athletics championships in Kuwait.

Sabita Toppo who won the silver in the 100mH event at the Asian u-18 athletics championships in Kuwait.

Sabita Toppo who won the silver in the 100mH event at the Asian u-18 athletics championships in Kuwait.

- Keerthivasan

CYCLING

UCI Track World Championships: Esow finishes 12th in men’s keirin after missing a spot in finals by 0.005s

India’s Esow finished 12th in the men’s keirin event at the UCI Track World Championships in Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France on Thursday.

Esow finished last in his first-round heat and therefore, failed to directly qualify for the quarterfinals.

However, in his repechage round heat, he was the second fastest out of five cyclists and progressed to the last eight stage.

Esow made it to the semifinals by finishing third in his quarterfinals heat.

He missed a spot in the finals by 0.005s after being fourth fastest in his semifinal heat and so, went into the 7-12 classification round where he was the slowest.

- Team Sportstar

AITA Championship series juniors

Aswajit Senjam and Mannat Awasthi won the Under-16 boys and girls titles, respectively, in the St. Stephen’s School AITA Championship series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Friday.

The results (finals)
Under-16 boys: Aswajit Senjam bt Anuj Pal 6-1, 6-1.
Under-12 boys: Ishir Mehta bt Yug Raj Mahi 6-0, 7-5.
Under-16 girls: Mannat Awasthi bt Krithika Katoch 6-4, 6-3.
Under-12 girls: Vanshika Yadav bt Maahira Bhatia 6-4, 6-2.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Anirudh and Vijay Sundar enter doubles semifinals of Challenger tournament in Fairfield, USA

Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth beat Malek Jaziri and Michail Pervolarakis 6-4, 7-5 in the doubles quarterfinals of the $53,120 Challenger tennis tournament in Fairfield, USA.

In the $25,000 women’s event in Fredericton, Canada, Karman Thandi was in the quarterfinals with a hard-earned victory.

THE RESULTS
$53,120 Challenger, Fairfield, USA
Doubles (quarterfinals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Malek Jaziri (Tun) & Michail Pervolarakis (Gre) 6-4, 7-5.
$25,000 ITF women, Fredericton, Canada
Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Karman Kaur Thandi bt Ng Taylor (USA) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

