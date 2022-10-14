Indian sports news wrap, October 14: Amit Choudhary wins 1500m gold on opening day of Asian Youth Athletics C’ships

Here are all the major developments in Indian sports on Friday, October 14.
ATHLETICS
Asian Youth Athletics Championships
India ended day two with three silver and three bronze medals in the Asian u-18 athletics championships in Kuwait on Friday, to take India’s medal tally to 11.
The results: Boys: Javelin: Arjun (silver), 70.98m; Himanshu Mishra (bronze) 67.67.
Girls: 100mH: Sabita Toppo (silver) 14.17s; 400m: Isha Jadhav (silver) 56.16s; Anushka Kumari (bronze) 57.36; discus throw: Nikita Kumari (bronze) 44.14m.
- Keerthivasan
CYCLING
UCI Track World Championships: Esow finishes 12th in men’s keirin after missing a spot in finals by 0.005s
India’s Esow finished 12th in the men’s keirin event at the UCI Track World Championships in Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France on Thursday.
Esow finished last in his first-round heat and therefore, failed to directly qualify for the quarterfinals.
However, in his repechage round heat, he was the second fastest out of five cyclists and progressed to the last eight stage.
Esow made it to the semifinals by finishing third in his quarterfinals heat.
He missed a spot in the finals by 0.005s after being fourth fastest in his semifinal heat and so, went into the 7-12 classification round where he was the slowest.
- Team Sportstar
AITA Championship series juniors
Aswajit Senjam and Mannat Awasthi won the Under-16 boys and girls titles, respectively, in the St. Stephen’s School AITA Championship series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Friday.
- Kamesh Srinivasan
Anirudh and Vijay Sundar enter doubles semifinals of Challenger tournament in Fairfield, USA
Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth beat Malek Jaziri and Michail Pervolarakis 6-4, 7-5 in the doubles quarterfinals of the $53,120 Challenger tennis tournament in Fairfield, USA.
In the $25,000 women’s event in Fredericton, Canada, Karman Thandi was in the quarterfinals with a hard-earned victory.