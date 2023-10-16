MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, October 16

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on October 16.

Published : Oct 16, 2023 18:41 IST - 7 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The ITF 25K Dharwad draw ceremony was held with Ramkumar Ramanathan, Purav Raja, and Digvijay Singh in attendance.
The ITF 25K Dharwad draw ceremony was held with Ramkumar Ramanathan, Purav Raja, and Digvijay Singh in attendance. | Photo Credit: Deepthi Indukuri, KSLTA
infoIcon

The ITF 25K Dharwad draw ceremony was held with Ramkumar Ramanathan, Purav Raja, and Digvijay Singh in attendance. | Photo Credit: Deepthi Indukuri, KSLTA

TENNIS

ITF Dharwad Men’s World Tennis Tour 2023 begins tomorrow

India’s Digvijay Singh and Asian Games 2023 silver medallist Ramkumar Ramanathan are seeded third and fourth, respectively, at the ITF 25K Dharwad tournament.

The main event of the said men’s World Tennis Tour event will commence at the Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association courts from Tuesday.

Nick Chappell of the USA has been given the top billing, while Bogdan Bobrov is seeded second.

The event marks the first of four international tennis events in Karnataka played under the aegis of Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association, with the subsequent stop being the men’s tournament in Davanagere.

Seedings

1-Nick Chappell (USA); 2-Bogdan Bobrov; 3-Digvijay Singh (IND); 4-Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND); 5-Kazuki Nishiwaki; 6-Florent Bax (FRA); 7-Sidharth Rawat (IND); 8-SD Prajwal Dev (IND).

Results (All Indians except mentioned in brackets; Seedings in pre-fix)
Final qualifying round
1-Vishnu Vardhan Vs. 11-Madhwin Kamath 4-4 (unfinished); 2-Luke Sorensen (AUS) bt 13-Rohan Mehra 6-3, 7-5; 3-Faisal Qamar bt 12-Ha Minh Duc Vu (VIE) 6-3, 7-5; 9-Enrico Giacomini (ITA) bt 4-Jack Karlsson Wistrand (SWE) 6-4, 1-6, 10-6; 5-Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan Vs. 10-Kabir Hans (postponed); Suraj R Prabodh Vs. 14-Yash Yadav (Postponed); Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam Vs. Tushar Madan 1-1 (unfinished); 16-Jagmeet Singh bt Dharmil Shah 7-6 (9), 6-4.
Round-1 Qualifiers
14-Yash Yadav bt Mukil Ramanan 6-1, 6-3; 10-Kabir Hans bt Neeraj Yashpaul 6-2, 6-1; 16-Jagmeet Singh bt Thijmen Loof (NED) 6-4, 1-1 (retd); Dharmil Shah bt 8-Mattias Southcombe (GBR) 6-1, 6-2; Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam bt 7-Chirag Duhan 7-5, 6-4; Tushar Madan bt 15-Sandesh Dattatray Kurale 7-6 (4), 6-2; bt Anurag Agarwal 6-4, 6-2.

- Team Sportstar

GOLF

Sharma finishes T-35 at Open de Espana

India’s Shubhankar Sharma finished tied 35th after carding a disappointing 71 in the final round of acciona Open de España golf tournament.

Sharma, who was T-2 after the second round following 66-66 on the first two days, had a rough weekend as he continued his chase to seal his berth in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Matthieu Pavon powered to a maiden DP World Tour title in wire-to-wire style. The Frenchman arrived at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid with three runner-up finishes on both the European Challenge and DP World Tours but had never won a European Tour group event despite consistent performances.

One of those runner-up finishes was here 12 months ago but he always looked like going one better after an opening 63 and followed up with rounds of 68-66-64 to get to 23-under and claim an ultimately convincing victory.

Sharma had one double and one eagle and 16 pars in the final round, where on more than a few occasions he missed birdie chances.

It was a week that could have been way better as he had two eagles, one each on the first and final days, but he also had two double bogeys, one each on the third and final days.

South African Zander Lombard carded a bogey-free 64 to finish as the nearest challenger, one clear of England’s Nathan Kimsey and two ahead of German Marcel Siem and Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti.

Siem revealed that a 61 was the plan all along after he carded his lowest DP World Tour round by three shots. In 519 previous events, he had never gone lower than 64, but he had a chip on the last for a 59 in his ten under par effort.

Zanotti was bogey-free with seven birdies in a 64 to sit a shot ahead of Frenchman Julien Guerrier and English pair Dan Bradbury and Richard Mansell, who carded rounds of 67, 66 and 65, respectively.

Defending champion Jon Rahm ended his week with a 64 to finish at 14-under alongside fellow Spaniard Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, French duo Romain Langasque and Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Scot Ewen Ferguson, Dane Marcus Helligkilde, Kiwi Daniel Hillier, and Finn Kalle Samooja.

- Press Trust of India

POLO

Delhi Polo season to open with Quarter Master General

Some of the best riders will be in action in the Delhi Polo season for the next seven weeks at the Jaipur Polo ground and Army Equestrian Centre.

The season will open with Quarter Master General (QMG) polo championship, followed by the Bhopal-Pataudi Cup. There will be two 14-goal events, Indian Masters and Sir Pratap Singh Cup thereafter.

The other regular tournaments will feature along the way, for a total of 11 events, concluding with the 8-goal Baroda Cup.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

