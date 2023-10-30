Indian sports news wrap, October 30

TENNIS

Maaya Rajeshwaran wins second touranament

Maaya Rajeshwaran beat Yu Kikawa of Japan 6-3, 6-3 to win the girls title in the ITF junior tennis tournament in Perak, Malaysia.

It was the second title in a row for the 14-year-old Maaya in Malaysia over a fortnight. The earlier torunament was in Seramban. Interestingly, she did not drop a set in both the tournaments.

In fact, it was fourth title in a row for Maaya, as she had won the tournaments in Chennai and Hyderabad recently.

The wiry Maaya, coached by Manoj Kumar in Coimbatore, has done remarkably well to raise to No.293 in world junior rankings, which is the second best among the Indian girls.

She is set to compete in two more ITF junior tournaments, of a higher level, in Kuala Lampur and Nonthaburi, Thailand over the next three weeks, to step up further.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Basketball

Diya Sehrawat scored 41 points to help Bal Bharati School beat Mamta Modern School 54-48 in the under-16 girls semifinals of the 34th Hansraj Prabhakar basketball tournament at the Oxford School courts, E-Block, Vikaspuri, on Monday.

The teams were locked 45-45 at the end of the fourth quarter, and Bal Bharati prevailed in extra-time.

The results (semifinals):

Senior boys: Montfort School 84 (Bhaskar 29, Aditya 17) bt DPS, Vasantkunj, 70 (Harshul 21, Anvay 12).

Bal Bharati Sschool 69 (Ranveer 23, Aditya 17) bt Oxford 35 (Soham 14).

Under-15 boys: Montfort School 65 (Griyansh 21, Ruchir 10) bt Oxford School 48.

SD Public School 56 (Naitik Dhaka 17, Harshit Yadav 14) bt Bluebells School 39 (Akshay 17).

Under-16 girls: Bal Bharati School 54 (Diya Sehrawat 41) bt Mamta Modern School 48 (Sharanya 23, Kanika 11).

Apex School 43 (Khushi 15, Shumalaya 11) bt Modern School, Barakhamba Road, 34 (Naisha 10, Sanvi 10).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

HOCKEY

Government Senior Secondary School defeats Sukhjeevan Sports Academy

Prabhdeep Singh scored all the three goals to help Government Senior Secondary School, Ladowali Road, Jalandhar, to a 3-2 victory over Sukhjeevan Sports Academy, Agra, in a league match of the Kanwarji 51st Nehru junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium here on Monday.

Manish Kumar and Shivam Patel scored the goals for the Agra team.

The results (league):

Government SSS, Ladowali Road, Jalandhar, 3 (Prabhdeep Singh 3) bt Sukhjeevan Sports Academy, Agra, 2 (Manish Kumar, Shivam Patel).

Directorate General, NCC Red, 6 (Krishna Mohan 3, Nabin Lakra, Karam Lakra, Deonath Nanwar) bt Government Model SSS, Sector 37-D, Chandigarh, 2 (Fateh Singh, Pankaj Sharma).

SGPC, Amritsar, 12 (Harshdeep Singh 6, Sukhveer Singh, Arsshdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Manjot Singh, Jagjit Singh) bt Government HS, Kawnpui, Mizoram, 4 (R Lalruatsanga 2, Lalruatsanga Ralte 2).

Round Glass Academy, Punjab, 10 (Gursewak Singh 2, Om Rajnesh Saini 2, Karanjot Singh 2, Sumit Rajbhar 2, Arshdip Singh, Inderjit Singh) bt Sst. Mary HS, Samtoli, Simdega.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

NATIONAL GAMES 2023

Kushagra, Bhavya and Harshitha break Games records

Delhi’s Kushagra Rawat (men’s 1500m freestyle), Bhavya Sachdeva (women’s 800m freestyle) and Kerala’s Harshitha Jayaram (women’s 200m breaststroke) broke meet records in the National Games swimming here on Monday.

The men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relays also produced meet records.

The results (winners only)

Men: 1500m freestyle: Kushagra Rawat (Del) 15:38.73s MR, OR Advait Page, 15:54.79, 2022. 200m breaststroke: S. Dhanush (TN) 2:18.96s. 4X100m medley relay: Services (3:46.81s MR, OR MP, 3:48.56s, 2015.

Women: 800m freestyle: Bhavya Sachdeva (Del) 9:08.60s MR, OR own, 9:15.24. 200m breaststroke: Harshitha Jayaram (Ker) 2:40.62s MR, OR S. Lakshya, 2:42.63s, 2022. 4x100m medley relay: Karnataka (4:25.82s MR, OR own 4:27.78s, 2022).

-Stan Rayan