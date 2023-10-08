Indian sports news wrap, October 8

ATHLETICS

Anish, Jyoti emerge champions in Bengaluru Marathon

Anish Thapa of Services and Maharashtra’s Jyoti Gawate emerged as men’s and women’s champions on Sunday in the Bengaluru Marathon.

Thapa, who had earlier won the New Delhi marathon, stopped the clock at 2.18:06 seconds to win the title, while Services’ Akshay Saini (2.25:04) and Kuldeep Singh of UP (2.26:38) finished second and third.

Gawate (3:08:53), on the other hand, had to ward off a stiff fight from her state mate Ashvini Jadhav (3:09:00) to take the women’s title.

Maharashtra’s Prachi Godbole ended up in the third position with a timing of 4.13:17.

Vaibhav Patil won the men’s half-marathon clocking 1.11:50, while Bijoya Barman took the honours in the women’s section with a time of 1.34:39.

-PTI