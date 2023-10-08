MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, October 8

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on October 8.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 16:41 IST - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Anish Thapa (right in red).
FILE PHOTO: Anish Thapa (right in red). | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Anish Thapa (right in red). | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

ATHLETICS

Anish, Jyoti emerge champions in Bengaluru Marathon

Anish Thapa of Services and Maharashtra’s Jyoti Gawate emerged as men’s and women’s champions on Sunday in the Bengaluru Marathon.

Thapa, who had earlier won the New Delhi marathon, stopped the clock at 2.18:06 seconds to win the title, while Services’ Akshay Saini (2.25:04) and Kuldeep Singh of UP (2.26:38) finished second and third.

Gawate (3:08:53), on the other hand, had to ward off a stiff fight from her state mate Ashvini Jadhav (3:09:00) to take the women’s title.

Maharashtra’s Prachi Godbole ended up in the third position with a timing of 4.13:17.

Vaibhav Patil won the men’s half-marathon clocking 1.11:50, while Bijoya Barman took the honours in the women’s section with a time of 1.34:39.

-PTI

Jyoti Gawate

