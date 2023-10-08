Indian sports news wrap, October 8

ATHLETICS
Anish, Jyoti emerge champions in Bengaluru Marathon
Anish Thapa of Services and Maharashtra’s Jyoti Gawate emerged as men’s and women’s champions on Sunday in the Bengaluru Marathon.
Thapa, who had earlier won the New Delhi marathon, stopped the clock at 2.18:06 seconds to win the title, while Services’ Akshay Saini (2.25:04) and Kuldeep Singh of UP (2.26:38) finished second and third.
Gawate (3:08:53), on the other hand, had to ward off a stiff fight from her state mate Ashvini Jadhav (3:09:00) to take the women’s title.
Maharashtra’s Prachi Godbole ended up in the third position with a timing of 4.13:17.
Vaibhav Patil won the men’s half-marathon clocking 1.11:50, while Bijoya Barman took the honours in the women’s section with a time of 1.34:39.
-PTI
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023: All you need to know about the PKL Season 10 auction, schedule, timings, live streaming info
- IND vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023: Australia 130/5 (32); Jadeja removes Labuschagne, Carey in same over
- Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes fastest ever limited-overs century, breaks De Villiers’ record
- Asian Games 2023, Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Who will be India’s flag-bearers?
- Fastest to 50 World Cup wickets: Starc eyes Malinga’s record in IND vs AUS WC 2023 match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE