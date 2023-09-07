Indian sports news wrap, September 7

TENNIS
Lakshmi Prabha reaches AITA women’s tennis tournament final
Third seed Lakshmi Prabha beat top seed Sahira Singh 6-3,, 5-7, 6-0 in the semifinals of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Thursday.
In the final, Lakshmi willl play fourth seed Kavya Khirwar.
Kavya made the doubles final as well in partnership with Tanushri Pandey, beating the top seeds Ishwari Matere and Kashish Bhatia in straight sets.
The results (semifinals)
- Kamesh Srinivasan
ROWING
Indian rowing contingent leaves for Asian Games
A 43-member Indian rowing contingent, including 10 support staff, left for the Hangzhou Asian Games scheduled to commence on September 23.
The rowers, 20 men and 13 women, will undergo a week-long acclimatisation-cum-training camp in Hangzhou before checking into the Games Village on September 16.
The government has sanctioned Rs one crore for the camp in Hangzhou.
India will be fielding its largest contingent of women rowers at the Asian Games as this is the first time Women’s Eight has been included in the continental event.
The contingent was given a rousing send-off by the Sports Authority of India officials on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, Indian sailors and the first batch of boxers also left for China to train ahead of the multi-sport event.
While the Indian boxers are training in Wuyishan City, the sailors are training in Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre, which is also the venue for the Asian Games Sailing competitions.
- PTI
Atharva Sharma beats Dylan Salton in South Africa
Qualifier Atharva Sharma beat seventh seed Dylan Salton of South Africa 6-4, 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Kigali, Rwanda, on Thursday.
Atharva will challenge second seed Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe in the quarterfinals. Rishab Agarwal and Ishaque Eqbal also made the quarterfinals, and will face the first and third seeds respectively.
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
