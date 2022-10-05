Indian sports news wrap, October 5

TENNIS

Vaidehi Chaudhari, Manish Sureshkumar among others to headline Fenesta National Tennis Championships 2022

Vaidehi Chaudhari, Sharmada Balu, Farhat Aleen Qamar, and Sai Samhitha will be the leading players in the race to become the women’s champion in the Fenesta National tennis championship to be staged at the DLTA Complex here from October 10 to 15.

The tournament carrying an overall prize purse of Rs.21,56,000 will offer Rs.3,00,000 each to the men’s and women’s singles champions.

The men’s field has Manish Sureshkumar, Digvijay Pratap Singh, SD Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha as the top four players, apart from former national champions, VM Ranjeet, Siddharth Vishwakarma, Vishnu Vardhan and Dalwinder Singh being in the fray.

In the concurrently held under-18 event, Aman Dahiya, Denim Yadav, Chirag Duhan and Daksh Prasad will be the leading players in the boys section, which will feature a main draw of 64.

The under-18 girls event will have Suhitha Maruri, Madhurima Sawant, Ruma Gaikaiwari, Hannah Nagpal, Sonal Patil and Lakshmi Prabha as the main players.

The qualifying event will be played from October 8.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Qualifier ousts second seed in AITA men’s tournament

Qualifier Ajay Kundu knocked out second seed Vivek Kumar 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Rs.1,00,000 AITA men’s tennis tournament at the Tejli Sports Complex on Wednesday.

In the semifinals, Ajay will challenge Utkarsh Tiwari who won a thriller 7-5, 6-7(6) 6-3 against third seed Tanik Gupta. The other semifinal will be between top seed Aditya Nandal and Rakshit Dhankhar.

-Kamesh Srnivasan

Results Aditya Nandal bt Priyanshu Choudhary 6-0, 6-2; Rakshit Dhankhar bt Amrutjay Mohanty 6-3, 6-0; Utkarsh Tiwari bt Tanik Gupta 7-5, 6-7(6), 6-3; Ajay Kundu bt Vivek Kumar 7-5, 6-3.

Khushi Gaur reaches quarterfinals of Asian U-14 tennis tournament

Khushi Gaur beat second seed Honey Jumani 7-5, 6-2 in the girls pre-quarterfinals of the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Vijayant Khand Stadium courts on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinals, Khushi will play eighth seed Tanishca Bhatngar.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Results under-14 girls Aleena Farid bt Samaira Kohli 6-2, 6-4; Agrima Gauri bt Parigya Yadav 6-2, 6-1; Diya Chaudhary bt Meha patil 6-2, 6-2; Kavya Pandey bt Aairah 6-1, 6-0; Aashritha Maheshwari bt Meher Sharma 6-3, 1-6, 6-4; Sherry Sharma bt Yashitha Ereti 6-2, 6-2; Tanishca Bhatnagar bt Zufeesha Khan 6-0, 6-1; Khushi Gaur bt Honey Jumani 7-5, 6-2.

Results under-14 boys Prakaash Sarran bt Rishi Yadav 6-4, 7-5; Amrit Dhankar bt Sanidhya Dwivedi 6-3, 6-3; Siddharth Jeebu bt Armaan Dua 6-1, 6-1; Varad Undre bt Shaurya Bhardwaj 6-4, 6-4; Vanshraj Jalota bt Aarav Dhekial 6-1, 6-3; Shashank Karnati bt Advit Tiwari 6-3, 6-3; Dishender Lamba bt Ayan Dahiya 6-3, 6-4; Vivaan Bidasaria bt M Dhanush 6-0, 6-0.

HOCKEY

Nehru girls hockey tournament 2022

Two goals by Supriya Kujur helped Odisha Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Bhubaneswar, beat RP DAV Senior Secondary School, Shahabad 2-0 in a group-K league match of the Charanjit Rai 28th Nehru under-17 girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium here on Wednesday.

-Kamesh Srinivasan