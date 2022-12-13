More Sports

Cindy Hook appointed CEO of 2032 Olympic organising committee

American executive Cindy Hook has been appointed as the inaugural CEO of the organising committee for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane.

AP
Brisbane 13 December, 2022 15:54 IST
Brisbane 13 December, 2022 15:54 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The International Olympic Committee awarded the 2032 Games to Brisbane in July 2021.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The International Olympic Committee awarded the 2032 Games to Brisbane in July 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

American executive Cindy Hook has been appointed as the inaugural CEO of the organising committee for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane.

American executive Cindy Hook has been appointed as the inaugural CEO of the organising committee for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane. The organising committee announced the appointment on Tuesday after engaging with 50 candidates over six months.

Hook was based in Singapore as CEO of Deloitte Asia Pacific until June and had previously worked for the international professional services network in the U.S. and in Australia, moving to Sydney in 2009 to lead the auditing practice for six years and later becoming CEO of the Australian operation in 2015.

“The opportunity to lead the Olympics and Paralympics is once in a lifetime,” Hook said. “The idea of setting up the organisation, building the team, creating a vision, and driving to a smooth delivery of Brisbane 2032 is very exciting and I expect it will be both challenging and rewarding.”

ALSO READ - USOPC sees ‘impossible hurdle’ for Russian return to Olympics

Hook said she had made regular visits to Brisbane during her prior time in Australia and would be moving to the Queensland State capital and starting the new role in February. Brisbane 2032 president Andrew Liveris described Hook as a person who knows what it takes to run a multi-billion dollar business on time and on budget.

“I’m so pleased that we’ve found someone with a deep affinity for Australia while also understanding what is required to turn Brisbane 2032 into a household name across the world,” Liveris said.

The International Olympic Committee awarded the 2032 Games to Brisbane in July of last year, under a revamped procedure for choosing host cities that saw a small group of IOC members identify and propose host cities to the board. Australia has twice previously hosted the Summer Olympics, at Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

The 2032 organising committee held its first board meeting in April and, on July 23, started the decade-long countdown.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us