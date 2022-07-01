Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin gets another shot at making World Championships squad

Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin, after being initially omitted from the World Championships squad by the Athletics Federation of India despite him clearing the 8.22m qualification mark, has now been asked to take part in a selection trial.

The trial will be held at NIS, Patiala on July 4 where Jeswin has to jump close to 8.10m to be considered for selection for the World Championships.

The World Championships will take place in Oregon, USA, from July 15 to 24.

Jeswin had won gold at the Federation Cup in Calicut in April this year with a jump of 8.37m, the longest by any Indian in history. While that jump would not enter the record books since it was made with a tail wind just over the legal limit, Jeswin would also make a wind legal mark of 8.26m. That was better than the qualification standard of 8.22m set by the World Athletics -- the world governing body for the sport.