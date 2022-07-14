GOLF

Pranavi extends lead in 9th leg of Hero WPGT

Overnight leader Pranavi Urs extended her lead as Seher Atwal faltered towards the fag end of second round under rainy conditions in the 9th leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

The conditions at the Bangalore Golf Club made scoring difficult.

Seher, who started the day one shot behind Pranavi, caught up with the leader at the turn.

Pranavi, playing with Seher, birdied the sixth, as did the latter. Then Pranavi dropped shots on eighth and ninth to be 1-over for the front nine, while Seher was even. At that stage, both were on level terms at 2-under through 27 holes at the Par-69 Bangalore Golf Club.

On the back nine, Pranavi was steady with pars from 10th to 16th before dropping a shot on the par-5 17th, but Seher dropped a shot on 11th and then bogeyed 15th and double bogeyed the Par-5 17th to fall three behind the leader.

Pranavi carded 2-over 71 to be even par 138 for 36 holes while Seher shot 4-over 73 to get to 3-over 141.

Hitaashee Bakshi (70), with the day’s second best round, climbed up to sole third, while Nayanika Sanga (69) had the day’s best card and was fourth. Ironically, Nayanika started with a double bogey and a bogey on the first two holes but then picked birdies on fourth, sixth and 15th to finish even par.

It was not a great second round for the newly-minted pro Sneha Singh, who followed up her first round 72 with a 75 and was fifth.

Gaurika Bishnoi (76-72) and Ananya Datar (74-74) were tied for sixth as Oviya Reddi (75-74), Afshan Fatima (74-75) and amateur Vidhatri Urs (73-76) were tied for eighth.

On a day when it rained, the Par-4 sixth produced the highest birdies and the Par-5 17th took the highest toll with numerous bogeys.

The cut fell at 157 and 24 players, including four of the five amateurs who started, made it through.

TENNIS

Yuki-Saketh pair loses in quarterfinals in Amersfoort Challenger

Yyuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni were beaten 3-6, 7-6(6), [11-9] by Arthur Fils and Luca Van Asssche of France in the doubles quarterfinals of the €45,730 Challenger tennis tournament in Amersfoort, the Netherlands on Thursday.

In the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Nur Sultan, Ankita Raina was beaten 6-1, 6-3 by the second seed Mariam Bolkvadze of Georgia in the pre-quarterfinals. Ankita, however, made the doubles semifinals with Momoko Kobori of Japan.

The results:

€ 90,280 Challenger, Lasi, Romania

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Petros Tsitsipas (Gre) & Arjun Kadhe bt Grigoriy Lomakin (Kaz) & Oleg Prihodko (Ukr) 6-3, 3-6, [10-7].

€ 45,730 Challenger, Amersfoort, Netherlands

Doubles (quarterfinals): Arthur Fils & Luca Van Assche (Fra) bt Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni 3-6, 7-6(6), [11-9];

Pre-quarterfinals: Yuki & Saketh bt Javier Baranco Cosano (Esp) & Johan Nikles (Sui) 7-6(6), 7-5.

$53,120 Challenger, Rome, US

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Toshihide Matsui & Kaito Uesugi (Jpn) 4-6, 6-3, [10-7].

$25,000 ITF men, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Yanki Erel (Tur) 6-2, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Manish Sureshkumar bt Niki Poonacha 6-1, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF women, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Mariam Bolkvadze (Geo) bt Ankita Raina 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles (quarterfinals): Momoko Kobori (Jpn) & Ankita Raina bt Gozal Ainitdinova (Kaz) & Anna Kubareva 1-6, 6-1, [10-5].

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Priska Madelyn Nugroho (Ina) & Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Back Dayeon & Jeong BoYoung (Kor) 6-0, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF women, Lakewood, US

Singles (first round): Shatoo Mohamad (US) bt Prathyusha Rachapudi 6-3, 6-4.

