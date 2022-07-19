TENNIS

India U-14 girls team will compete at the ITF World Junior Tennis Finals, to be held in Prostejov, Czech Republic from August 1 to 6.

The three-member team comprises Aishwarya Dayanand Jadhav, Sohini Sanjay Mohanty, and Sai Janvi Talari. Namita Bal will be the team captain at the event.

The team had secured qualification for the tournament by grabbing the bronze medal at the ITF World Junior Tennis Championship Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying in Delhi in April earlier this year.

The boys team, however, could not make the cut, having finished fifth in the qualifying event. Only the top four teams make their way to the Finals.

- Team Sportstar

WEIGHTLIFTING

Fast-rising Indian lifter Harshada Garud won the women’s 45kg gold at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent.

The 18-year-old claimed the yellow metal with an aggregate of 157kg (69kg+88kg) on Monday. The total effort was four kgs better than her junior world championship title-winning lift of 153kg (70kg+83kg), which she had recorded in May.

Soumya Dalvi bagged the bronze in the 45kg youth event.

The youth world championship bronze medallist heaved 145kg (63kg+82kg) to make the podium.

In the men’s 49 kg youth event, L Dhanush won the bronze in the snatch section with an 85 kg effort.

However, the Indian finished fourth overall with a best effort of 185kg (85kg+100kg).

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships. But, just one medal – for total lift – is awarded in the Olympics.

- PTI

Asian youth and junior weightlifting championships- Nikita Kamalakar wins silver

Nikita Kamalakar secured a silver medal in 55kg youth girls’ competition at the Asian youth and junior weightlifting championships in Tashkent on Tuesday.

Nikita lifted 55kg in snatch and 95kg in clean and jerk for a total of 163kg.

-Y.B. Sarangi

GOLF

Pranavi eyes fifth title at WPGT

Pranavi Urs will look for further glory when she tees up this week at the 10th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Prestige Golfshire course.

Pranavi, who won last week at the Bangalore Golf Club, has already won four times this season and another success this week will give her half of the 10 events completed at the end of this week.

She has also been runner up in two other events. It has been a phenomenal achievement for the Mysore golfer, who at times has had to sit back due to injury, although she is now fully fit.

Seher Atwal will look to ending her run of second place finishes. Another one to look out for will be Hitaashee Bakshi, third last week, and the winner of the third and sixth legs of the WPGT.

Sneha Singh, who made her pro debut last week, Neha Tripathi, who has just come from starts in Europe on the Ladies European Tour, Gaurika Bishnoi and Afshan Fatima will be the others to watch out for.

This is the fourth straight event in Bengaluru, two of which, the seventh and now the 10th, are being held at Prestige Golfshire.

- PTI