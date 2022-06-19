June 19, Indian sports news wrap

SWIMMING

FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Ridhima fails to qualify for the women's 100m backstroke semifinal

Indian swimmer Ridhima Veerendrakumar failed to qualify for the women's 100m backstroke semifinals at the FINA World Championships at Budapest on Sunday.

Ridhima clocked 1:05.41 in heat 2.

The top 16 swimmers have qualified and Ridhima sits at the 35th spot. Colombia's Jimena Leguizamon topped the table with a timing of 1:03.16.

FINA World Championship 2022: All you need to know, Indians participating, schedule, timings

-Team Sportstar

GOLF - Aramco Team Series

Tvesa Malik shot a second straight 5-over 78 to finished tied-56th in the individual category at the Aramco Team Series on Sunday.

After having sneaked into the final round on the cut-line, Tvesa was hoping to turn things around a little in the final round to get a respectable finish. Despite the difficult conditions, Tvesa got off to a positive start - registering a birdie - but dropped a shot soon after, on the third. She made up with a birdie on the fourth.

REPORT - THIRD ROUND

On a day when pars seemed good, Tvesa rolled in four and with others dropping shots, she moved close enough to sniff a place in the 30s. It was not to be.

Tvesa had a triple bogey on the ninth. She turned in 2-over 39 and the back nine offered little relief with bogeys on 10, 11, 14 and 16. A consolation on 18th, which yielded her a birdie for the third day running, was little compensation. She carded 78 for a 11-under total.

Diksha Dagar had earlier missed the cut.

RESULTS (INDIVIDUAL) 1. Bronte Law (210) 2. Hall Georgia (211) 3. Grant Linn (212) 4. Hull Charley (213) 5. Hillier Whitney (215) T6. Brewerton Becky (216) T6. Garcia Nicole (216) T6. Gustavvson Johanna (216) T9. Hedwall Caroline (217) T9. Van Dam Anne (217) T9. Witt Sophie (217) T56. Tvesa Malik (230)

Tvesa, who has decided to take the next week off, said, “I just want to take a week off and get my game together. A lot of the season is still left. I am happy I showed a fight - especially on the back nine of the second day - but am disappointed that I left too much out there otherwise. I need to work to get my act together for the remainder of the season.”

Monster putt

Bronte Law, who earlier in the week called for more women’s events alongside the men, holed a monster putt from around 55 feet. Her back nine was rocky and included a double bogey on par-5 13th. She fell back but then a crucial par on 14th was followed by two great birdies on 15th and 16th, bringing her to 7-under with two holes to go.

By then Linn Grant (69) finished sensationally. She had six birdies in the last seven holes and finished at 7-under only to be overtaken by Georgia Hall. Playing one group ahead of Bronte Law, Georgia, started the day at 6-under, and was 1-under through the front nine. Then from the 10th to 17th she without a either a birdie or bogey.

A closing birdie took Georgia to 8-under and past last week’s winner Grant. Georgia then waited for Bronte, who need a birdie to force a play-off or an eagle to win outright. On the 18th Bronte, then 7-under, just landed on the green with her second shot on the short Par-5 18th. She faced a massive 55-foot putt an eagle. Bronte stared down the putt and rolled it right into the middle of the cup for a stunning win and held her hands aloft as the crowd went ecstatic.

Georgia (71) ended second one shot behind, while Grant, who turns 23 on Monday, was denied a second win in two weeks and ended third. Charley Hull (69) was fourth.

In the playoff for the Team competition, Team Nicole Garcia beat Team Ursula Wikstrom. Diksha’s team, which was led by Ana Pelaez, was sixth and Tvesa Malik’s team was tied-26th.

- PTI

SQUASH - Anahat Singh wins Asian Junior title

Promising Indian player Anahat Singh won the gold medal in the girls Under-15 category at the Asian Junior Squash Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

The tournament, which started in the picturesque beach town on Wednesday, concluded on Sunday.

The 14-year-old Anahat defeated Kwong Ena of Hong Kong 3-0 in the final to claim the top prize. She reached the finals without dropping a single game in the tournament.

Anahat had defeated Malaysian top seed Whitney Isabelle Wilson 3-0 in the semifinals.

So far, Anahat has won 46 national circuit titles, two national championships and eight international titles. She is the only Indian girl to win the US Junior Open in any category and the British Junior Open.

At 14, Anahat will be the youngest player to represent India at the World Juniors Squash Championships in Nancy, France, later this year.

- PTI

CHESS - Barua elected SBDS president

Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua was unanimously elected the president of Sara Bangla Daba Sangstha (SBDS), the apex body for chess in West Bengal, in the elections held in Kolkata on Saturday.

Shyamol Dutta was elected the secretary and Asit Baran Choudhury was elected the treasurer for a four-year term. GM Saptarshi Roychowdhury became one of the six vice-presidents of the State body.

- Y. B. Sarangi