June 26, Indian sports news wrap

VOLLEYBALL - India beats Malaysia

The Indian senior women’s volleyball team defeated Malaysia 3-0 in its preliminary third league match of the 21st Princess Cup in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

India won 25-17, 25-16, 25-22.

The tournament, which started on June 24, will conclude on June 30.

From the Indian side, attacker Anushree K. P. and blocker Soorya shone with goals.

Achyuta Samanta, president of Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), congratulated the team for its third successive win in the championship.

- PTI