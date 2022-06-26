More Sports More Sports June 26, Indian sports news wrap June 26 sports wrap: Here are all the major developments in Indian sports today. Team Sportstar New Delhi 26 June, 2022 14:15 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The 21st Princess Cup will conclude on June 30. - Getty Images Team Sportstar New Delhi 26 June, 2022 14:15 IST VOLLEYBALL - India beats MalaysiaThe Indian senior women’s volleyball team defeated Malaysia 3-0 in its preliminary third league match of the 21st Princess Cup in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.India won 25-17, 25-16, 25-22.The tournament, which started on June 24, will conclude on June 30.From the Indian side, attacker Anushree K. P. and blocker Soorya shone with goals.Achyuta Samanta, president of Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), congratulated the team for its third successive win in the championship.- PTI Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :