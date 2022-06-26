India's Vijay Amritraj honoured with Golden Achievement Award by ITF and International Tennis Hall of Fame

Indian tennis great Vijay Amritraj has been named the 2021 recipient of the Golden Achievement Award by the International Tennis Hall of Fame and International Tennis Federation.

In recognition of his outstanding impact on tennis as a player, promoter, and humanitarian, Amritraj was honoured in London on Friday.

“I’m humbled to receive this incredible award from the International Tennis Hall of Fame and the ITF for my life’s journey in a sport that I’ve loved all my life,” said Amritraj.

"This honour is really something I’m receiving on behalf of every Indian who has supported me over the years. I’ve had the privilege of representing India on the world’s stage in our sport. I hope this is inspiring for more players from India to come out and hit the international stage," he added.

"For five decades, Vijay Amritraj has competed valiantly, opened doors and spread goodwill through tennis. We are honoured to join the International Tennis Federation in recognizing his immense contributions around the world,” said Todd Martin, CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

“As a player, humanitarian, and ambassador, Vijay has put his passion for tennis and people into action to make a difference in growing the sport and helping those in need. He is a profoundly deserving recipient of the Golden Achievement Award.”

David Haggerty, president of ITF said, “Both on and off the court, Vijay Amritraj has exemplified the spirit of the Golden Achievement Award with his numerous contributions to international tennis through his promotion of tennis and education wherever he went. In collaboration with the International Hall of Fame, we celebrate Vijay’s many accomplishments with the bestowing of this award.”

The Golden Achievement Award is selected from a pool of nominations submitted by tennis federations and individuals from the around the world. The annual honouree is selected by the Golden Achievement Award Committee, which is comprised of tennis administrators.

Amritraj is first recipient from India and he joins an esteemed list of tennis leaders who have received the honour, including Brian Tobin of Australia, Eiichi Kawatei of Japan, and Peachy Kellmeyer of the United States.