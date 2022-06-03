June 3, Indian sports news wrap: Anjum Moudgil wins silver in shooting World Cup

SHOOTING

Olympian Anjum Moudgil won the rifle 3-position silver behind Rikke Maeng Ibsen of Denmark in the shooting World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Friday.

The 29-year-old Anjum had shot 587 in qualification and followed that up with a 406.5 in the second stage that led to the medal round. Anjum was 4.9 point behind the Dane who went on prevail in the gold medal match 16-12.

It was the second individual silver medal in a World Cup in the event for Anjum who had won the silver in the World Championship in air rifle. Anjum’s earlier silver in the rifle 3-position event was won in the World Cup in Guadalajara in 2018.

The Indian men’s rifle 3-position team of Swapnil Kussale, Deepak Kumar and Goldi Gurjar also bagged the silver as it got beaten 17-7 by Croatia, much in contrast to the close duel in the earlier two stages of qualification.

In women’s rifle 3-position team event, Ashi Chouksey, Anjum and Ayushi Podder shot 867 in the second stage, and missed the chance to fight for a medal by one point. It was a disappointing turn as the team had topped the first stage of qualification with 1316.

The Indian tally went up to a gold and three silver medals which helped the team climb to the third spot on the medals table behind Korea and Serbia. Indeed, a commendable fare considering that the Indian team had restricted itself to the rifle events, not fielding any shooter in the pistol and shotgun.

The results:



50m rifle 3-position:



Women: 1. Rikke Maeng Ibsen (Den) 16 (411.4) 586; 2. Anjum Moudgil 12 (406.5) 587; 3. Lee Eunseo (Kor) 405.3 (591); 16. Ayushi Podder 585; 20. Ashi Chouksey 584.



Men’s team: 1. Croatia (Jossip Sikavica, Andrija Mikuljan, Miran Maricic) 17 (876) 1312; 2. India (Goldi Gurjar, Swapnil Kusale, Deepak Kumar) 7 (880) 1311; 3. Ukraine 16 (875) 1306; 4. Korea 12 (870) 1302.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

NRAI announces Kumar Surendra Singh championship to be held in Delhi, Bhopal

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced that the 20th all India Kumar Surendra Singh memorial shooting championship will be held in Delhi and Bhopal.



Thanks to the massive response, the national federation has been compelled to segregate the pistol and rifle events recently to different places. The rifle events will be held at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, from June 10 to 22.



It will be just after the Khelo India Youth Games at the same venue.



The pistol events will be held at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Bhopal, from June 10 to 24.



All the Olympic events of pistol will be conducted apart from standard pistol, centre fire pistol and free pistol.



The rifle competition will have all the Olympic events, apart from 50-metre rifle prone events for men and women.



The NRAI has also announced that it would not be able to provide ammunition at the pistol venue in Bhopal, and has asked the shooters and the units to buy their supply, if required, before they arrive for competition.