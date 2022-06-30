June 30, India wrap: Heartbreak for Sania in Wimbledon, India to face Norway in Davis Cup

TENNIS

Sania Mirza and partner crashes out in 1st round of Indian's last Wimbledon

Indian ace Sania Mirza's final Wimbledon appearance ended in disappointment as she and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka were eliminated in the opening round with the Polish-Brazilian combination of Magdalena Frech and Beatroz Haddad Maia beating them 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in a hard-fought three-setter.

Mirza would have ideally preferred to last a bit longer in her swansong at the SW-19 but she will undoubtedly remember hallowed lawns where she won her maiden doubles title alongside Martina Hingis, back in 2015.

The 35-year-old Indian veteran failed to get past the third round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon last year and will still have a shot at glory, partnering Mate Pavic of Croatia in the mixed doubles event. The duo will meet Natela Dzalamidze and David Vega Hernandez in the opening round of mixed doubles

-PTI

Davis Cup 2022: India to face Norway on September 16-17

Hosts Norway have confirmed that they will host the Indian Davis Cup team on September 16 and 17 in their next World Group I tie, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced on Thursday.

The hosts have a choice playing either on Thursday-Friday or Friday-Saturday and Norway have chosen the first option.

India will face Norway for the first time in the prestigious event.

"There is a lot of hope and anticipation amongst the fans as India and Norway will face each other for the first time in the history of the Davis cup and we look forward to observe some scintillating Tennis from the Men in Blue," the AITA said in a statement.

-PTI

AITA women’s tournament: Riya beats Sharanya to enter semifinals

Lucky loser Riya Sachdeva beat Sharanya Shetty 6-1, 6-1 to reach the semifinals of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy.

In the semifinals, Riya will play qualifier Sonal Patil. The other semifinal will be between qualifiers Tamanna Takoria and Medhavi Singh.

The results (quarterfinals): Sonal Patil bt Gurleen Singh 6-2, 6-1; Riya Sachdeva bt Sharanya Shetty 6-1, 6-1; Tamanna Takoria bt Niharika Deshmukh 6-0, 6-2; Medhavi Singh bt Abhilasha Bista 6-2, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF

Lahiri eyes Open Champs berth through John Deere Classic

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will be eyeing a dream ticket to The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews when he tees off at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois this week.

Lahiri, who had turned 35 on Wednesday, has missed the last three cuts. The John Deere Classic will be the second outing for Lahiri in two weeks. He last played at the Travelers. The Indian will next travel to Scotland for the Scottish Open. This week Lahiri will have the company of fellow senior pro from India Arjun Atwal, who is also in the field.

Anirban Lahiri of India plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 03, 2022 in Dublin, Ohio. - Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Lahiri has played the Open six times, including the 2015 Open at St Andrews. His maiden appearance at the Open was in 2012, the year in which he had a magical hole-in-one with his family in attendance. His last appearance was in 2018.

"That's (playing the Open) definitely a huge motivation to be here," said Lahiri about the three Open Championship spots available at this week's PGA TOUR stop.

"This (John Deere Classic) is a great event no doubt but that (Open spots) makes it much more rewarding." Lahiri enjoyed a T-31 finish in his Open debut in 2012 at Lytham St Annes and he was T-30 at St Andrews in 2015.

"I had a really good chance of finishing in the top-10 at St Andrews. I had a couple of bad holes coming home on Sunday. I certainly have fond memories of the time I was there. It's St Andrews, it's the home of golf. You dream about playing golf at St Andrews and it'll be special to go back again," he said.

Lahiri, who finished runners-up at THE PLAYERS Championship in March to earn a career high USD 2.18 million, enters the week ranked 62nd on the FedExCup standings and with the Playoffs looming, he will be looking to build momentum towards the business end of the season.

Aside from the FedExCup, which is the TOUR's ultimate prize, the Presidents Cup qualifying will also conclude at the BMW Championship, the second event of the Playoffs.

Lahiri, who featured in the 2015 and 2017 Presidents Cup, is currently 15th on the International Team standings with the top-8 earning automatic selection.

"This is my third time here and it's a great event. It's fantastic for the community here and has a good history. It's a unique track and it's in the best shape I've seen. If it rains or the winds die down, then it gets a little easier. You've got to make as many birdies as you can," he said.

"I love this weather, I like it when it's warm and sweaty. I feel really comfortable. I've gotten used to these grasses here and I think it's a really good layout and it fits my eye. There's a lot of shape and a lot of stuff to aim at. These are the types of things which I enjoy." Lahiri is also scheduled to compete in the Genesis Scottish Open next week, an event co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour as part of a strategic alliance, and has attracted a stellar line-up of global stars.

"I've not been playing that much in the last couple of months," said Lahiri, who welcomed the arrival of his son in May.

"Now that we're heading into the final stretch, I love playing weeks and weeks in a row. This is my second week now and then I'll play in Scotland. I'm trying to build the rhythm, get the momentum going and roll into the Playoffs and play some of my best golf." Compatriot Atwal, Korea's Sung Kang and Seung Yul Noh, Japan's Satoshi Kodaira and Chinese Taipei's CT Pan are among the other Asian golfers in this week's field.