June 4, Indian sports news wrap: Lahiri misses cut at the Memorial Tournament

GOLF

Anirban Lahiri carded a one-over 73 to miss the cut by one shot at the Memorial Tournament. Lahiri finished at three-over 147.

Two missed par putts from inside five feet on fifth and 12th saw Lahiri miss the cut for the second start in a row. He had earlier missed the weekend action at the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Lahiri will most likely next play at the Travelers Championship.

REPORT - ROUND 1

Cameron Smith, playing some of his best golf, moved into the lead. His highlight was a hole out with a downhill chip from beyond the green on the par-3 12th that carried him to three-under 69. Smith was one shot ahead of Denny McCarthy and K. H. Lee at the end of the 36 holes.

In six previous appearances, Smith only made the cut twice and on both occasion finished outside the top 60. His best round was a 71. But Smith, now a winner of THE PLAYERS Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions, is in a different frame of mind and in some superb form. His rounds of 67-69 gave him a total of eight-under 136.

LEADERBOARD (after two rounds) 1. C. Smith T2. K. H. Lee T2. D. McCarthy T4. C. Young T4. J. Vegas

Billy Horschel had a birdie chance at almost every hole but ended with four-under 68 that left him in the group two shots behind with Torrey Pines winner Luke List, PGA TOUR rookies Cameron Young and Davis Riley, and Jhonattan Vegas.

Rory McIlroy, with a 69, was three shots behind defending champion Patrick Cantlay, who closed in with two big par putts for a 69 and was at three-under 141.

The cut fell at two-over 146.

Among those missing out on the weekend action were Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English, both of whom were coming back from injuries. Jon Rahm, winner here in 2020, had a 70 and was at two-under 142, six shots behind. He was six shots ahead after three rounds last year until his positive COVID-19 test forced his withdrawal.

South Korea's Lee stayed on Smith's heels. Lee traded four birdies, which included a 40-foot monster putt, against two bogeys for a two-day total of seven-under 137 as World No. 3 Smith stepped up his bid for a third victory of the season.

Another South Korean, Sungjae Im kept himself in contention with a second successive 70 to lie four back.

- PTI

Ladies Italian Open: Vani, Amandeep make cut, as Tvesa exits after second round

India's Tvesa Malik went nine shots better than her first round but still missed the cut while her compatriots Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall ensured weekend action at the Ladies Italian Open.

Missing the cut alongside Tvesa (80-71) were Ridhima Dilawari (77-73) and Neha Tripathi (80-74). Vani (73-72) and Amandeep (74-71) were the only Indians of the five to make the cut.

Vani had two each of birdies and bogeys and carded 72 to make the cut, while Amandeep had an eventful round with five birdies against four bogeys for 1-under 71.

They were both T-29.

South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace seized the lead after two rounds and moved into position for her second win of the season. The former LET number one used her laser-like accuracy off the tee to plot her way around the course in rainy conditions at Golf Club Margara on Friday and returned a five-under-par 67, which included a double bogey.

On a total of eight-under-par, she is one stroke ahead of Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux (70) and Italian duo Roberta Liti and Carolina Melgrati, who shot 67 and 68 respectively.

Another South African, Casandra Alexander, lies in fifth position on six-under-par.

Pace, ranked sixth on the Race to Costa del Sol after winning the Investec South African Women’s Open in April, hit it well and put herself in a good position.

She made seven birdies and double bogeyed the par-4 eighth hole.

-PTI