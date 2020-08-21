More Sports More Sports Tour de France: Cavendish left out of Bahrain McLaren squad Spaniard Mikel Landa, who finished fourth on the 2017 Tour, is set to lead the team at the race this year. Reuters 21 August, 2020 20:27 IST Mark Cavendish has won 30 stages on the Tour and considered one of the best sprinters in the event's history. - AP Reuters 21 August, 2020 20:27 IST Mark Cavendish will not be competing at the Tour de France after Bahrain McLaren omitted the British cyclist from its squad which was announced on Friday.Cavendish, who has won 30 stages on the Tour and considered one of the best sprinters in the event's history, joined the team last year along with Belgian rider Dylan Teuns, who has also missed the cut.Spaniard Mikel Landa, who finished fourth on the 2017 Tour, is set to lead the team at the race this year.READ | Cycling road world championships in Switzerland cancelled “This year's parcours is very well suited to Mikel and his form is strong,” team principal Rod Ellingworth said in a statement.“The group we have chosen to support him represents our riders who are most suited to the parcours and Tour-ready.“The past few months have been challenging for all riders to be race fit and it's a credit to all of our guys that we had such a strong line-up to choose from.”The Tour, which was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, starts on Aug. 29 from Nice.Team Bahrain McLaren: Mikel Landa (Spain), Wout Poels (Netherlands), Pello Bilbao (Spain), Damiano Caruso (Italy), Rafael Valls (Spain), Marco Haller (Austria), Matej Mohoric (Slovenia), Sonny Colbrelli (Italy). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.