More Sports More Sports Mexico stuns USA 3-2 to secure 2020 Olympic baseball spot Mexico edged United States 3-2 after 10 innings to take third place at the WBSC Premier 12 baseball tournament and qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. AFP 17 November, 2019 13:37 IST Mexico players applaud fans after the WBSC Premier 12 Bronze Medal final game between Mexico and USA at the Tokyo Dome. - GETTY IMAGES AFP 17 November, 2019 13:37 IST Mexico edged United States of America 3-2 after 10 innings on Sunday to take third place at the WBSC Premier 12 baseball tournament and qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.Matthew Clark's solo homer for Mexico at the bottom of the ninth tied the bronze medal match 2-2, sending it to extra innings.Efren Navarro's single to centrefield at the bottom of the 10th drove home the winning run to seal the central American country's Olympic berth.Host Japan, with a 4-1 win-loss record in six-nation Super Round, and South Korea (3-2) will face off in the final later of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier 12 tournament.One Olympic place for the Americas and one for Asia were up for grabs, meaning South Korea has also secured its berth by virtue of Japan already being qualified as host.Taiwan finished fifth in the standings with Australia sixth. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.