Mirabai Chanu wins 49kg silver in Weightlifting World Championships

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu secured silver in the Weightlifting World Championships with a total weight of 200kg, with Chinese lifters China’s Jiang Huihua (206kg) and Hou Zhihui (198kg) finishing on either side of the podium with her. Zhihui is the Olympic champion from Tokyo in the 49kg category.

Mirabai’s wrist injury made its presence felt when she struggled with the overhead lift in her second clean and jerk attempt but Mirabai quickly recovered to finish with a best lift of 113kg. In the snatch event, she managed a best attempt of 87kg.

Mirabai also took the silver in the clean and jerk category with her 113kg attempt.

A highlight from her performance on Wednesday was a remarkable save she managed in her snatch attempt. After looking like she got her balance all wrong while lifting, Mirabai used her knees and lower body to steady her body and complete the lift.

Mirabai’s snatch recovery | Photo Credit: Screengrab/Olympic Channel YouTube

Even though Mirabai, who claimed her second Commonwealth Games gold medal (201kg) and her maiden National Games gold (191kg) earlier this year, has recovered from a wrist injury, she will not stretch herself in the highly-competitive field.

The women’s 49kg weight category included the Chinese duo of double World champion Jiang Huihua, World and Olympic champion Hou Zhihui, two-time European bronze medallist in 55kg Nina Sterckx of Belgium, Venezuelan Worlds silver bronze medallist in 45kg Echandia Katherin, Romanian European bronze medallist Mihaela Cambei , Dominican Republic’s junior Pan-American champion Dahiana Oritz and Brazil’s Pan-American champion Natasha Figueiredo.

Eleven lifters have given entry weights of 200kg or more and it speaks of the quality of the field in this weight class.

HOW CAN MIRABAI SECURE PARIS 2024 QUALIFICATION?

According to the Paris Olympics qualifying system, a lifter needs to compete in two compulsory events – 2023 World Championships and 2024 World Cup.

Besides, an athlete needs to participate in three other events from the following: 2022 World Championships, 2023 Continental Championships (or continental Games if it is replacing the continental championships), 2023 Grand Prix I and II and 2024 Continental Championships.

This edition of the World Championships is the first qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, it is an additional event and not a compulsory one.

The highest total achieved by an athlete in the above-mentioned events shall be counted towards his/her overall Olympic Qualification Ranking.

A country can field only three lifters, with a maximum of one per weight category, in each gender and each weight category will feature 12 athletes.

Altogether 10 weight categories, five each for men and women, will feature in the Paris Games.